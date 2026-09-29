BECOMING: The Many Contours of Children’s Book Art in India to Open in Mumbai on October 2

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: BECOMING: The Many Contours of Children’s Book Art in India, an exhibition bringing together the work of past and contemporary illustrators from Indian children’s books, will open in Mumbai on October 2, 2026. The 10-day exhibition will be hosted at the P.L. Deshpande Gallery, P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, and will be open to visitors from 11 am to 8 pm.

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Curated by award-winning children’s author and Pickle Yolk Books publisher Richa Jha, BECOMING will feature more than 100 illustrations by 65 illustrators, spanning works from 26 publishers. The exhibition explores the theme of “becoming” through the visual language of Indian picture books, bringing together works that reflect changing identities, relationships, communities and perspectives.

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The Mumbai edition follows the inaugural presentation of BECOMING at the India International Centre’s Art Gallery in New Delhi in April-May 2025. The Delhi edition received support and appreciation from the publishing, art and education communities and was covered by publications including India Today, Outlook, ThePrint, Scroll.in and Mint Lounge.

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One of the key sections of the exhibition traces the history of illustration in Indian children’s books through the work of pioneering artists. It includes works associated with Bengali stalwarts Abanindranath Tagore, Upendranath Kishore Roychowdhury, Sukumar Ray, Nandalal Basu and Satyajit Ray. The earliest work featured in this section dates back to 1896, with an illustration by Abanindranath Tagore from his book Khirer Putul.

The exhibition brings together a wide range of visual styles and subjects from Indian picture books, highlighting both the enduring legacy of children’s book art and its ability to engage with subjects ranging from the simple and intimate to the difficult and complex. It also looks at how illustrations help readers of different ages understand and connect with the world around them.

BECOMING is designed for a diverse audience that includes children, artists and illustrators, art enthusiasts, aspiring illustrators, students of art and design, educators, school students, librarians, art teachers, publishing professionals, NGOs, community libraries and parents of young children.

Alongside the exhibition, visitors will have access to a programme of curatorial tours, workshops, conversations and performances. Curatorial tours will be held daily at 4 pm from October 5 to 9, while pre-fixed tours for groups will be available throughout the exhibition period.

The exhibition will also feature installations designed to deepen engagement with the artworks, as well as a reading corner where visitors can browse the books represented in the exhibition alongside nearly 300 additional picture books.

A series of workshops for art students and art enthusiasts aged 18 and above will explore different aspects of picture-book art. The workshops will be facilitated by illustrators including Deepa Balsavar, Shilpa Ranade, Kripa, Ruchi Shah, Ruchi Mhasane, Rishi Sahany and Tanvi Bhat.

The programme will also include interactions with educators and art students around illustration in children’s picture books, facilitated by Timira Gupta. School students will additionally be able to attend book-led performances by illustrators Lavanya Karthik and Sanket Pethkar.

BECOMING is a non-commercial exhibition that brings together the artistic, historical and educational dimensions of children’s book illustration. By placing works from different periods and visual traditions alongside contemporary picture-book art, the exhibition seeks to encourage a wider appreciation of the role illustration plays in shaping the experience of reading.

The Mumbai edition is supported by Parag, an initiative of Tata Trusts, which is also a workshop partner, along with Takshila Educational Society, Stolen Moments, Jaipur BookMark and The Coforge Public Library.

“BECOMING is an appreciation of the art that brings our books to life. After the response to the first edition in Delhi, we are looking forward to bringing this exploration of children’s book art to Mumbai and creating a space where children, artists, educators, students, publishers and families can engage with the many contours of illustration in Indian picture books,” said Richa Jha, curator of BECOMING and Founder and Publisher, Pickle Yolk Books.

Event Details

Event: BECOMING: The Many Contours of Children’s Book Art in India

Dates: October 2-11, 2026

Timings: 11 am-8 pm

Venue: P.L. Deshpande Gallery, 1st Floor, P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025

Entry: Open to all

The exhibition has been designed by Ayesha Goel.

For event-related enquiries:

Richa Jha

Curator, BECOMING

Founder and Publisher, Pickle Yolk Books

+91 99582 22185

richajha.jha@gmail.com

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