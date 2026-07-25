"Beda Bro" - Lulu Mall Bengaluru Joins Hands With Bengaluru City Police For Anti-Drug Awareness Rally

VMPL

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25: LuLu Mall, Rajajinagar, in association with the Bengaluru City Police, today hosted "Beda Bro, Say No to Drugs" a large-scale drug awareness campaign aimed at sensitising the city's youth and residents to the dangers of substance abuse. The event, which began at 10 a.m., brought together senior police officials, LuLu Group Karnataka leadership, staff and members of the public in a collective call for a drug free community.

Advertisement

The campaign was graced by IPS Yathish N, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, Bengaluru City, as Chief Guest, along with Bhoothe Gowda V.S, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vijayanagar Sub-Division, Bengaluru City and Shankaragowda Basanagowdar, Inspector, Magadi Road Police Station, Bengaluru City. The dignitaries were felicitated by Mr. Noman Aziz Khan, Director, LuLu Group Karnataka; Mr. Jamal K P, Regional Manager, LuLu Group Karnataka. The event was also supported by the students from Government Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital and Research Center.

Advertisement

Following addresses from the police officials and LuLu leadership on the importance of steering young people away from drugs, alcohol and substance abuse, the Chief Guests and LuLu dignitaries flagged off the Drug Awareness Rally from LuLu Mall at 11 a.m. Participants, wearing campaign T-shirts and carrying "Beda Bro" placards, walked through the neighbourhood carrying the message "Your Future is in Your Hands".

The highlight of the campaign was a 5-kilometre awareness rally that wound through key stretches around Rajajinagar, with participants holding placards and raising slogans against drug and substance abuse. The rally aimed to take the anti-drug message beyond the mall premises and directly into the neighbourhood, encouraging residents, shopkeepers and passers-by to join the pledge for a drug-free Bengaluru. Volunteers distributed awareness pamphlets along the route, reinforcing the campaign's core themes of staying strong, making smart choices and living healthy.

Advertisement

IPS Yathish N, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, Bengaluru City, added

"The fight against drug abuse cannot be won by the police alone; it needs the active participation of institutions like LuLu Mall, families and citizens working together. Campaigns such as 'Beda Bro' help us reach young people directly with a message of hope and better choices. Bengaluru City Police remains committed to working with community partners to keep our neighbourhoods safe and our youth protected from the menace of drugs."

The event repeatedly cautioned that the drug trap often begins innocuously through peer pressure, curiosity or the false promise of a quick escape from stress before spiralling into dependency that is far harder to break. The campaign urged young people to recognise these early warning signs, resist experimentation and lean on family, friends and community support systems rather than substances, reiterating that the surest way to stay safe is to never take the first step into the trap.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Noman Aziz Khan, Director, LuLu Group Karnataka, said "At LuLu, we believe our responsibility extends beyond retail to the well-being of the communities we serve. Partnering with the Bengaluru City Police for the 'Beda Bro' campaign reflects our commitment to standing with our youth at a critical time in their lives. We hope this rally sends a clear message that a healthy, drug-free future is a choice worth making, and that LuLu will continue to support such initiatives that build a stronger, safer Bengaluru."

Media Partner - Newsreach

About Lulu Group Karnataka

In Karnataka, LuLu Group's footprint spans LuLu Mall Bengaluru (Rajajinagar), LuLu Hypermarket outlets across the city, the LuLu Fashion Store (LFS), LuLu Daily neighbourhood stores, and Funtura family entertainment centre. The group continues to expand its presence in the state through new store openings, community and sustainability initiatives, and partnerships with local government and cultural bodies, reinforcing its commitment to Bengaluru and the wider Karnataka retail landscape.

For more enquiries:

Vishal S S

Regional Head - Media, PR and Communications

Email - vishalss@luluinida.com

Contact - +91-7358680951, +91-9606451845, Bengaluru, Karnataka

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)