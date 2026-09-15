BEE hosts Influencers’ Conclave 2026 in Mumbai; Maharashtra creators join energy efficiency dialogue

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, organised the Influencers’ Conclave – West Region 2026 here on Sunday, bringing together influencers and digital content creators to strengthen public conversations around energy efficiency, conservation and sustainable living.

Advertisement

Held at Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai, the conclave was organised as part of BEE’s engagement with the digital creator community ahead of the 36th National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2026, scheduled to be held on December 14, Energy Conservation Day.

Advertisement

Shri Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, joined the conclave through video conference and addressed the participating influencers, highlighting the growing role of digital creators in taking the message of energy efficiency and conservation to wider audiences.

Addressing the gathering, the DG said that as India moves towards realising the vision of a net-zero future, policies and technology need to be complemented by sustained public dialogue. Digital creators, he said, are an important part of this dialogue because of their ability to reach large audiences and influence everyday choices.

Advertisement

The DG emphasised that energy efficiency and conservation need to be connected with people’s everyday lives and that digital creators can play an important role in making these messages more relatable and accessible to citizens.

The conclave was attended by BEE officials, including Mr. Ajay Tripathi, Mr. Shailender Singh and Mr. Anil Sharma, who engaged with participating influencers and creators on opportunities for greater public outreach and digital engagement on energy efficiency and conservation. The participants were briefed about the NECA Social Media Influencers and Content Creators category (SMICC), its themes and registration process. The official NECA portal and the participation link for the SMICC category were also shared with the participants. The portal can be accessed at https://neca.beeindia.gov.in/. Concluding the event, Mr. Shreeyansh Chaturvedi delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to the dignitaries, influencers and content creators.

BEE had introduced an exclusive Social Media Influencers and Content Creators category under NECA in 2025 for the first time. The initiative was aimed at recognising creators who use their creativity and influence to communicate the importance of energy conservation and encourage energy-conscious choices. More than 100 entries received last year under the Social Media Influencers and Content Creators category of NECA 2025, marking the growing interest among the creator community in communicating energy-efficiency messages.

The Influencers’ Conclave 2026 builds on this engagement by taking the conversation to different regions and bringing the creator community closer to the energy-efficiency movement. The East Region Conclave, held in Patna on September 6, brought together influencers and content creators from different parts of the region to discuss energy conservation and energy efficiency and explore ways of taking the message forward through creative digital content.

The Mumbai conclave witnessed participation of influencers and content creators from different parts of Maharashtra, representing diverse sectors, interests and communities. Their participation provided a platform for creators to exchange ideas on communicating energy-efficiency messages in ways that resonate with their respective audiences.

The DG also encouraged the participating creators to take part in the Social Media Influencers and Content Creators category of NECA 2026, urging them to make energy conservation a sustained public conversation that reaches people across the country.

He expressed confidence that the engagement with creators in Mumbai would help take the message of Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation to a larger audience and encourage citizens to adopt energy-conscious choices in their everyday lives.

The conclave marks the continuation of BEE’s efforts to build a stronger partnership with the digital creator ecosystem and leverage the reach and creativity of influencers to promote energy efficiency and conservation.

The programme concluded with a call to the creator community to contribute to India’s energy-efficient future by using their platforms and influence to create greater awareness, inspire responsible choices and drive positive behavioural change.

Enclosure: Background Note of SMICC Category

About BEE

The Government of India set up the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on1st March, 2002 under the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. The mission of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency is to assist in developing policies and strategies with a thrust on self-regulation and market principles. A key objective is reducing the energy intensity of the Indian economy. BEE coordinates with designated consumers, designated agencies and other organizations. It recognises, identifies and utilises the existing resources and infrastructure, in performing the functions assigned to it under the Act. The Act also provides for regulatory and promotional functions.

Contact Details:Phone: 011-26766728,

Email: media@beeindia.gov.in

Website - https://www.beeindia.gov.in/

https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2309795

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)