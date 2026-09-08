BEE hosts Influencers’ Conclave 2026 in Patna to amplify energy efficiency conversations

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Patna (Bihar) [India], September 8: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, organised the Influencers’ Conclave - East Region 2026 here on Sunday, bringing together digital creators and influencers to strengthen public conversations around energy efficiency, conservation and sustainable living.

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The conclave, held at Maurya Hotel, Patna, was organised as a precursor to the 36th National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2026, scheduled to be held on December 14, Energy Conservation Day. The initiative seeks to leverage the reach and creativity of the digital creator community to make energy-efficiency messages more relatable, relevant and actionable for citizens.

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BEE Director General addressed the conclave through video conference, emphasising the importance of communication and public dialogue in advancing energy efficiency and conservation.

Addressing the gathering, DG, BEE, Shri K.C. Panigrahy said that energy conservation and efficiency require not only policies and technology but also sustained public dialogue.

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“When a message reaches people in the right way, it does not merely create awareness; it influences behaviour. With millions of active digital creators in the country, creators and influencers have the ability to take important messages to large and diverse audiences,” he said.

The DG highlighted that BEE introduced the Social Media Influencers and Content Creators category under NECA for the first time in 2025, recognising the growing role of digital media in shaping public behaviour and promoting energy-conscious lifestyles. The Influencers’ Conclave 2026 builds on this initiative by connecting regional creators with the energy-efficiency movement.

The conclave featured an overview of the legacy and impact of NECA, a demonstration of the NECA registration portal and screening of videos featuring NECA 2025 winners. It also provided an interactive platform for influencers to discuss ways of communicating energy-efficiency practices through digital content.

The discussions focused on five key themes identified by BEE for the 2026 influencer category:

Cook Smart. Switch to Induction.

Cool Smart – Set Your AC at 24°C or above

Choose Energy-Efficient Appliances

Smart Energy Choices for Everyday

Electric Vehicle (EVs & Sustainable Mobility)

These themes are intended to connect energy efficiency with everyday decisions and consumer behaviour.

The conclave also highlighted the role of creators in simplifying technical information, reaching diverse audiences, relating energy-conscious choices to everyday lifestyles and inspiring people to translate awareness into action.

BEE officials and participating creators also discussed opportunities for continued collaboration and greater creator engagement with the energy-efficiency movement. The initiative builds on BEE's engagement with influencers in 2025, when the Social Media Influencers and Content Creators category was introduced under NECA.

The DG urged creators to use their creativity and digital reach to make energy conservation a part of everyday conversations and encouraged them to participate in the Social Media Influencers and Content Creators category of NECA 2026.

“Your content is not just a Reel; it can become a means of bringing positive change in someone’s behaviour,” the DG said, emphasising the potential of digital creators to contribute to an energy-secure and sustainable future.

The Influencers’ Conclave 2026 marks the second year of BEE’s engagement with the creator community and aims to take the conversation on energy efficiency beyond conventional awareness campaigns by making citizens active participants in the movement.

The conclave concluded with a call for creators to “Create Conversations, Inspire Choices and Drive Change” and contribute to India’s journey towards a more energy-efficient and sustainable future.

About BEE

The Government of India set up the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on1st March, 2002 under the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. The mission of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency is to assist in developing policies and strategies with a thrust on self-regulation and market principles. A key objective is reducing the energy intensity of the Indian economy. BEE coordinates with designated consumers, designated agencies and other organizations. It recognises, identifies and utilises the existing resources and infrastructure, in performing the functions assigned to it under the Act. The Act also provides for regulatory and promotional functions.

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