BEE Organises Influencers’ Conclave – East Region (Extended) 2026 in Bhubaneswar to Promote Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Lifestyles

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, organised the Influencers’ Conclave – East Region (Extended) 2026 on October 17, 2026, at Mayfair Lagoon, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Organised as a precursor to the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2026, the conclave aimed to engage digital content creators and social media influencers in promoting energy efficiency, energy conservation and sustainable living among citizens.

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Addressing the participants, the Director General, BEE, Shri Krushna Chandra Panigrahy highlighted the importance of energy conservation as India continues to make progress across sectors. He emphasised that alongside supportive policies and technological advancements, public awareness and people's participation are essential for achieving energy-efficiency objectives.

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The Director General observed that digital media has emerged as a powerful medium for reaching people, while influencers and content creators have the ability to use their creativity and extensive digital reach to raise awareness and encourage positive changes in everyday habits. He urged the creator community to communicate practical energy conservation messages, including saving electricity at home, choosing five-star-rated appliances and using energy judiciously.

The Director General also highlighted the introduction of a dedicated category for Social Media Influencers and Content Creators under NECA in 2025. The category was established to recognise and encourage efforts to promote energy conservation through digital platforms. He noted that the regional conclaves organised under this initiative provide opportunities to connect influencers with the energy conservation movement and communicate the message through regional languages and digital channels.

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Referring to the conclaves organised in Patna and Mumbai, the Director General highlighted the importance of engaging creators from different regions and enabling them to understand and communicate energy conservation practices to their respective audiences. He encouraged the participants to contribute actively to the movement and invited them to participate in the Social Media Influencers and Content Creators category of NECA 2026.

Instituted in 1991, the National Energy Conservation Awards recognise outstanding contributions by individuals, institutions and organisations in energy conservation and efficiency. The 36th National Energy Conservation Awards will be organised on December 14, 2026, on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day. NECA provides an important national platform to recognise excellence and encourage wider adoption of energy-efficient technologies and practices.

The Bhubaneswar conclave builds on BEE’s efforts to expand public engagement in energy conservation by collaborating with digital creators. It seeks to strengthen the connection between energy-efficiency initiatives and everyday consumer choices, making the message more accessible, relatable and actionable for diverse audiences.

The programme featured an introduction of participating influencers, addresses by BEE officials, a presentation on the legacy and impact of NECA, screening of videos featuring NECA 2025 winners, and a demonstration of the NECA registration portal. Presentations on key energy-efficiency themes, interactive activities, a question-and-answer session and influencer felicitation formed part of the scheduled programme.

The conclave focused on five key themes for the influencer category under NECA 2026:

- Cook Smart. Switch to Induction: Promoting cleaner and energy-efficient cooking choices.

- Cool Smart. Set Your AC at 24°C or Above: Encouraging responsible cooling practices and energy-efficient use of air conditioners.

- Choose Energy-Efficient Appliances: Promoting informed consumer choices and awareness of energy-efficient appliances.

- Smart Energy Choices for Everyday Life: Highlighting how simple everyday decisions can contribute to energy conservation.

- Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Sustainable Mobility: Promoting awareness of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility options.

These themes connect energy efficiency with everyday household practices, consumer choices and transportation. By translating technical information into engaging and accessible digital content, influencers can help citizens understand the benefits of energy conservation and adopt practical measures in their daily routines.

The initiative aligns with the vision of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which encourages responsible consumption and environmentally conscious lifestyles. Through collaboration with creators representing diverse languages, interests and communities, BEE aims to broaden the reach of energy-efficiency awareness and encourage greater public participation in conservation efforts.

The conclave reinforces BEE’s commitment to strengthening energy conservation communication through innovative outreach and public engagement. By encouraging influencers to become active partners in the movement, the initiative seeks to transform awareness into action and contribute to a more energy-efficient and sustainable India.

About the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE)

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, was established on March 1, 2002, under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. BEE assists in developing policies and strategies with an emphasis on self-regulation and market principles, with the primary objective of reducing the energy intensity of the Indian economy.

Its mandate includes formulating policies and strategies, setting standards, promoting labelling and certification, monitoring designated consumers and industries, and supporting the adoption of energy-efficient technologies and practices across sectors.

For more information, visit: https://www.beeindia.gov.in/

For NECA 2026 registration details, visit: https://neca.beeindia.gov.in/

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