New Delhi [India], March 15: What if your dreams refused to stay in your head? What if the boundaries between your waking life and nightmares began to dissolve?

Author Shyam Babu takes readers on a gripping psychological journey in his latest book, Lucid Lies, a suspenseful thriller that challenges the very nature of reality.

In Lucid Lies, Shruti's new life in Bangalore was supposed to be perfect--until the dreams began. Strange, vivid, and too real to ignore, these dreams soon start bleeding into her waking world. As eerie fragments from her nightmares manifest around her, Shruti is left questioning her sanity. Is she losing her grip on reality, or is there something far more sinister at play? With time running out, she must uncover the truth--before it finds her first.

In the book, Shyam explores:

Psychological Depth: How the mind can be a minefield of illusions and hidden fears.

Reality vs. Perception: The fine line between dreams, memories, and real life.

Unraveling a Mystery: A thrilling narrative that keeps readers hooked until the very last page.

Through eerie encounters, mind-bending twists, and an unraveling mystery, Lucid Lies invites readers into a world where nothing is as it seems, and every shadow holds a secret.

Shyam Babu shares, "I've always been drawn to stories that make me rethink what's real. With this book, I wanted to create a thriller that doesn't just keep you on the edge of your seat but also makes you question the sense of reality. This story is really special to me--it's been with me for years, growing and evolving in my mind. Finally putting it out into the world feels surreal, like a dream I've had for so long is finally coming true. It's been a long journey, but seeing readers connect with it is one of the most rewarding feelings I've ever experienced."

With a background in computer science and a career in IT, Shyam has always been drawn to solving complex problems. His love for trickster movies and mind-bending thrillers led him to write his own, blending intricate plots with suspenseful storytelling. Lucid Lies is his debut novel, marking the arrival of a fresh new voice in the thriller genre.

The book has already been a #1 bestseller on Amazon India, garnering praise from early readers for its immersive storytelling and unpredictable twists. The narrative's gripping intensity and shocking revelations have resonated strongly with thriller enthusiasts.

Achieving the bestseller tag in its early stages is a remarkable milestone for Lucid Lies, reflecting the strong connection it has already forged with readers. This early success is a testament to the book's compelling narrative and the growing demand for psychological thrillers that challenge perception and reality.

Geetika Saigal, Founder of Beeja House, says, "Lucid Lies is an absolute must-read for thriller enthusiasts. It will take you on a complex journey, constantly playing with your mind--just as the tagline suggests: "When what you see is not what it seems." Every twist challenges your perception, making you question reality at every turn. Shyam has a unique storytelling style that stands out in the genre--one that grips you from the first page and doesn't let go, keeping you hooked until the very end."

This fast-paced thriller is not just about psychological suspense--it's also about human resilience, confronting inner fears, and the desperate need for answers when reality begins to fracture. As Shruti dives deeper into the mystery, readers will find themselves questioning their own perceptions, making Lucid Lies an exhilarating read.

Lucid Lies is available for purchase in paperback and ebook on Amazon.

Get Your Copy: https://amzn.in/d/5Sp7rk3

