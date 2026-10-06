Before Building a Business, They Built Investor Trust: The NJ Group Story

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: In 1994, inside a modest home office in Surat, Gujarat, two fresh university graduates sat down with a vision that most people at the time found borderline absurd. The mutual fund industry in India was in its absolute infancy, and the general public viewed capital market investments with heavy skepticism. Yet, Mr. Neeraj Choksi and Mr. Jignesh Desai shared an unshakeable faith in a simple concept: the transformational power of disciplined, long-term investing. They didn't start by selling products; they started by teaching. Battling low awareness and immense initial hurdles, the duo traveled from neighborhood to neighborhood, focusing entirely on financial literacy and investor empowerment. By building a foundation rooted strictly in transparency and trust, they quietly laid the groundwork for what would become an empire.

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As India's economy liberalised and equity markets matured, the grassroots network built by the two founders gathered momentum. What began as a local financial services initiative steadily evolved into the NJ Group, a diversified financial services group with businesses spanning across financial products distribution, asset management, insurance broking, NBFC, technology, training and development, and FMCG. Its flagship financial distribution platform, NJ Wealth, today has ₹3,19,829 crore in assets under management, mobilised across various asset management companies (Data as of 31 August 2026; assets managed by various AMCs, mobilised by NJ). Supported by a workforce of 2,706 employees, the Group has a presence across 250+ locations, while NJ Wealth has built a nationwide network of 56,911 active distributors serving 47,33,408 investors. (Source: NJ Internal; Data as of 31 August 2026)

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Despite managing a staggering multi-crore empire, Mr. Choksi and Mr. Desai remain grounded in the reality of the Indian market. Even today, a remarkably small percentage of India’s population actively invests in mutual funds compared to western economies. Rather than viewing this as a limitation, the founders see it as an extraordinary frontier. They are passionately committed to empowering a new generation of young entrepreneurs and independent professionals to build their own distribution practices.

"Building wealth, transforming lives" isn't just a slogan for the company; it is the literal operating philosophy that drives their mission to take wealth building to the deepest corners of the country. By providing independent distributors with institutional-grade technology, robust training, and a trusted brand backbone, NJ Wealth continues to lead India's financial revolution, turning a two-man dream into a nation-wide legacy of prosperity.

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