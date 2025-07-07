beGalileo Deepens School Impact with Navneet, Expands Inclusive Learning Through Endeavor ELS Partnership

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7: beGalileo, the Bangalore-based EdTech company and one of India's early pioneers in AI-driven education, has entered into a strategic partnership with Endeavor Extended Learning Services (ELS), an organization dedicated to serving children with special needs. This marks a significant step in beGalileo's mission to ensure that inclusive, quality education reaches every learner.

beGalileo offers highly effective programs in foundational Math, Coding, and English for both direct-to-child users and schools across curricula. With a presence in over 40 countries, the platform stands out in an EdTech sector often bogged down by skepticism, thanks to its strong learning outcomes and consistently positive customer feedback.

In parallel, beGalileo has also strengthened its collaboration with strategic investor Navneet Education. Navneet will now actively drive adoption of beGalileo's offerings through its nationwide sales, marketing, and implementation teams across CBSE and state board schools in India. The partnership with Endeavor adds a vital and compassionate dimension to this broader collaboration.

"In education, real innovation starts with empathy. Lean engineering and inclusion power a human-first, future-ready business," said Vivek Shaurya, Co-founder of beGalileo, reflecting on the company's values and its journey through turbulent times in EdTech.

For Endeavor, this partnership brings scale, reach, and access to a proven, adaptive platform designed to meet the diverse learning needs of neurodiverse children.

"At Endeavor, we believe that quality education must be accessible to all, and it must evolve to meet the learner. Our focus is to ensure every child has access to enriching cognitive and academic tools that respect their individual needs. This partnership with beGalileo is a key step in that journey," said Ms. Vidya Doraiswamy, Founder of Endeavor Extended Learning Services LLP.

"We started early--well before many current players--but our focus has always been on child equity and measurable learning outcomes. The partnership with Endeavor is a crucial step in addressing a space that needs urgent attention: education for children with special needs," added Avneet Makkar, CEO of beGalileo.

This expansion into inclusive education, combined with Navneet Education's institutional strength, is expected to significantly accelerate beGalileo's presence in the school ecosystem from the upcoming academic year.

"At Navneet, we are committed to nurturing meaningful innovation in education across India. Our partnership with beGalileo spans CBSE and state board schools, and we've already begun implementing Math Labs in some schools. We're proud that this innovation is now reaching children with special needs--ensuring no learner is left behind," said Harshil Gala, Head of Digital Tech Initiatives across Navneet Education (NSE: NAVNETEDUL).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725422/beGalileo_Deepens_School_Impact.jpg

