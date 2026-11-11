Beghou Expands Pune Office, Strengthening Data, Analytics, and AI Capabilities

The expanded office brings together multidisciplinary teams to solve increasingly complex life sciences commercialization challenges

PUNE, India, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beghou, a life sciences commercialization consulting and technology company, today announced the expansion of its Pune office. Opened on October 7 to foster cross-team collaboration, the new space reflects Beghou's growing global delivery and innovation model. The Pune office is home to consulting and product teams with expertise spanning analytics, data engineering, technology, and AI. Beghou has also expanded its offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru this year as its workforce continues to scale. The larger Pune space makes room for that growth, along with expanded leadership opportunities, specialist capabilities, and global client exposure for teams based there.

"There's a real sense of momentum at Beghou right now, and it's exciting to see that reflected in our global expansion. We're growing across markets, expanding the capabilities we bring to clients, and investing in the people and technology behind that work," said Adrienne Lovink, CEO, Beghou.

Commercialization challenges rarely sit within a single discipline, and Beghou's model is built around that reality. Teams work together to move from identifying a business question to designing, building, and implementing the solution. The new office gives them dedicated space to collaborate, share knowledge, and learn from one another.

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"It is incredibly fulfilling to see the growth of our India organization and the world-class talent and capabilities we have built over the years. I see this growth as a stepping stone to something much bigger – not just scaling, but driving innovation, developing differentiated offerings, and solving increasingly complex commercialization challenges for our clients. Our new office reflects this ambition, bringing together diverse expertise and creating more opportunities for our teams to collaborate, innovate, and build meaningful solutions," said Sonam Dubey, India Head, Beghou.

The office is also a key hub for Beghou's AI and product innovation, with teams working to embed AI in the solutions clients use across planning, analysis, and execution. They are also helping to develop new products that pair Beghou's commercialization expertise with modern data capabilities.

"We are at an exciting point in Beghou's journey. I see this office as a melting pot of deep commercial expertise, technology, product thinking, and AI, the capabilities that will shape our next phase of growth. The opportunity is to combine those strengths to build differentiated solutions that solve real client problems and scale our impact," said Abhigya Jain, Partner, Beghou.

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About Beghou

Beghou drives commercialization that works for life sciences. For over 30 years, Beghou has been a long-term consulting and technology partner to more than 250 life sciences clients. We connect the dots between strategy, data, technology, and teams, helping clients accelerate launches, deepen customer engagement, and advance patient access. Whether a company is pre-commercial and building from scratch or refining an existing commercial strategy, Beghou provides fresh ideas and pragmatic, technology-enabled solutions to help organizations adapt and thrive in an increasingly complex environment.

We build enduring partnerships by remaining engaged and accountable beyond project delivery to help ensure solutions take hold and deliver results. Combining strategic thinking, technical expertise, and hands-on execution, we help clients achieve faster outcomes and lasting impact.

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Find out more at www.beghou.com.

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