“Beginning of what this relationship can become”: New South Wales govt concludes trade mission to India to expand business and investment links

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The New South Wales (NSW) Government has wrapped up its first trade mission to India, opening new doors for NSW businesses, investment and jobs in one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

NSW Premier Chris Minns and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey spent four days in New Delhi and Mumbai holding discussions with senior government and industry figures across critical minerals, technology, tourism, education, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and creative industries, according to a press release issued by the NSW Government.

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The state government selected India for the Premier’s first overseas visit to reflect the strategic importance of bilateral ties. Annual two-way merchandise trade between NSW and India stands at nearly USD 7 billion, with both sides indicating that commercial engagement can expand further.

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“The clear message we’ve heard this week is that we’re just at the beginning of what this relationship can become,” Premier Chris Minns said.

“We already do almost USD 7 billion in two-way trade, but there’s much more we can do in critical minerals, technology, education and tourism,” he stated.

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During high-level meetings, the delegation engaged with Indian Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside corporate executives from Tata, Mahindra and JSW regarding NSW investment opportunities.

The mission produced several commercial and institutional developments. NSW and Maharashtra agreed to refresh their sister-state agreement by formulating a joint action plan within 90 days. State-owned traffic management provider SCATS formed a partnership with HCLTech to evaluate artificial intelligence applications in India, while Mid North Coast boat builder Steber International partnered with Mumbai-based West Coast Marine to supply electric boat technology.

“We leave India with a much better understanding of the opportunities in front of us, some strong new relationships and plenty of work to do,” Minns said.

“Our job now is to turn the conversations we’ve had this week into more investment, jobs and opportunities back home,” he added.

State officials directly presented NSW critical minerals resources to Indian industry and government stakeholders. Additional initiatives involved direct flight discussions with Air India, advancing Western Sydney University’s Greater Noida campus, and securing the production of the film Heyy Babyy 2 in NSW.

“The big takeaway from this week is that India is ambitious, NSW is ambitious, and there is a genuine appetite to do more together,” Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said.

“We’ve met businesses with the scale, technology and capital to invest in NSW, and we’ve seen first-hand the opportunities for NSW businesses in India,” Mookhey stated.

The itinerary also included visits to religious sites, interactions with Mumbai’s dabbawalas, and engagements across India's food, film and cultural sectors. The mission officially concluded following a NSW-India investment forum held in Mumbai.

“This trip has opened doors. The work now is to keep those doors open and turn that interest into real economic opportunities for NSW,” Mookhey said.

The bilateral trade between India and Australia in FY26 (till November 2025) stood at USD 13.93 billion. India's goods exports were worth USD 4.85 billion, and imports aggregated to USD 9.08 billion in FY26 (till November 2025).

Australia occupies the 26th position in FDI equity inflows into India with a cumulative FDI amount of USD 1.67 billion from April 2000 to September 2025. (ANI)

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