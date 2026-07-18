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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: A memorable musical evening for lovers of Indian classical music and ghazals will be held on Saturday, 18th July from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM at P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir (Mini Theatre), Prabhadevi, Mumbai. This special event, 'Sham-E-Akhtari', is dedicated to the timeless musical legacy of the legendary ghazal empress, Begum Akhtar.

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The annual musical evening is being organized by Madhu Murchhana and sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

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The program will be hosted and curated by Padma Shri Dr. Soma Ghosh, renowned vocalist and founder of Madhu Murchhana. Through her soulful and expressive performance, Dr. Ghosh will pay a musical tribute to Begum Akhtar's immortal ghazals.

Her rendition will transport the audience to an era when Begum Akhtar's ghazals ruled the hearts of music lovers.

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Another highlight of the evening will be the screening of a special film on the life, persona, and musical journey of Begum Akhtar, produced by renowned filmmaker Professor Shubhankar Ghosh.

Through this film, the audience will get an intimate glimpse into Begum Akhtar's struggles, her musical journey, and her invaluable contribution to Indian ghazal singing.

'Sham-E-Akhtari' is more than just a musical concert it is a heartfelt tribute to the Indian ghazal tradition.

The event aims to connect the new generation with Begum Akhtar's rich musical heritage while also introducing them to the classical dignity and depth of the ghazal.

The organizers invite all music lovers, ghazal connoisseurs, artists, and those associated with cultural activities to attend this special musical evening with family and be a part of this unforgettable experience, offering a collective tribute to Begum Akhtar's immortal legacy.

The event is being organized in association with IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited). Outdoor partner is Alakh Advertising & Publicity Pvt. Ltd. and event partner is The Sprout Network.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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