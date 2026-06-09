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Home / Business / Beiruna Restaurant Wins 'Best Lebanese Fine Dine Restaurant of the Year' at The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2026

Beiruna Restaurant Wins 'Best Lebanese Fine Dine Restaurant of the Year' at The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 12:58 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 9: Beiruna Restaurant has been honoured with the 'Certificate of Excellence' in the category 'Best Lebanese Fine Dine Restaurant of The Year' at The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2026.

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The award was received by Faisal Balwa, Saif Patwari and Naeem Khan of Beiruna Restaurant, at a ceremony celebrating excellence across Mumbai's hospitality, business, and lifestyle sectors.

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The Mumbai Achievers Awards recognized Beiruna Resturant for redefining Lebanese cuisine in the city through authentic flavours, elegant presentation, and a premium fine-dining experience. Since its launch, Beiruna Restaurant has become known for its signature mezze platters, charcoal-grilled specialties, and Levantine desserts, paired with a contemporary ambience.

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Accepting the honour, Faisal Balwa said:

"This award belongs to our chefs, service team, and every guest who made Beiruna a home for Lebanese food in Mumbai. We promised authenticity with innovation, and this certificate proves we're on the right path."

Saif Patwari added:

"Lebanese fine dine was an untapped space in Mumbai. We're grateful to The Mumbai Achievers Awards for recognizing our effort. We'll keep raising the bar for Middle Eastern cuisine in Mumbai and all over India."

The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2026 felicitates brands and individuals who have shown outstanding growth, quality, and impact in their fields. The 'Certificate of Excellence' is awarded after jury evaluation of customer experience, innovation, consistency, and industry contribution.

Following the win, Beiruna restaurant plans to expand its menu with seasonal Lebanese dishes and is exploring a second outlet in South Mumbai by early 2027.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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