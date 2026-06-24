Bell Techlogix India Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24: Bell Techlogix India Private Limited is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year. The recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their workplace experience and reflects the continued strength of Bell Techlogix India's culture, leadership, and employee engagement.

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In 2026, 89% of employees in India said Bell Techlogix is a great place to work, demonstrating continued confidence in the company's efforts to build an inclusive, supportive, and people-first workplace. This recognition follows Bell Techlogix India's first certification in 2025 and coincides with Bell Techlogix earning its fourth consecutive Great Place To Work Certification™ in the United States.

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"Earning this certification for a second consecutive year is a meaningful achievement for our India team," said Jayakrishnan Sureshbabu, Managing Director for Bell Techlogix India and Head of Global Marketing & Sales Ops. "It shows that the culture we are building is not only strong, but sustainable. Our employees continue to shape this workplace through their feedback, collaboration, and commitment to one another, and we are proud to see that reflected in this recognition."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

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"Seeing both our U.S. and India teams achieve Great Place To Work Certification again reinforces what we already know: our people are our greatest strength," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO of Bell Techlogix. "This recognition belongs to our employees, whose dedication and passion continue to move our company forward."

Ami Graves, Chief Human Resources Officer of Bell Techlogix, added: "Bell Techlogix India's second consecutive certification is an important reflection of our global culture. Our teams may work across different regions, but they are connected by shared values, collaboration, and a commitment to doing meaningful work. We are incredibly proud of the India team and the momentum they continue to build."

Bell Techlogix India's certification highlights the company's focus on trust, inclusion, professional development, and employee well-being. As Bell Techlogix continues to grow its global presence, the company remains focused on creating a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to contribute to shared success.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

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Be part of a global team committed to people, innovation, and meaningful work. Explore our current career opportunities at https://belltechlogix.com/careers/.

About Bell Techlogix

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business. For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Angeet Nair

Phone: +918008299876

Email: anair@belltechlogix.in

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