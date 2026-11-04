BELLUSTAR TOKYO, Shinjuku, Tokyo Wins International Awards Across Eight Categories, Including Dining with Spectacular Views and a Sky-High Spa

PRNewswire

Tokyo [Japan], November 4: BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel (Shinjuku, Tokyo; General Manager: Takeshi Torii) has won eight awards at the World Luxury Awards 2026, which recognize luxury hotels offering world-class service and facilities: three hotel awards, two spa awards, and three restaurant awards. This marks the third consecutive year of recognition in the hotel and spa categories and the second consecutive year in the restaurant categories. These awards reflect international recognition of the hotel's unique stay experience, where views of Tokyo combine with sophisticated surroundings, and its diverse culinary experiences, including those offered at Restaurant Bellustar.

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* Awards Received

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BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

Best Architectural Design - Asia

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Best Luxury Leisure Hotel - East Asia

Best Luxury City Hotel - Japan

SPA Sunya

Best Luxury Boutique Spa - East Asia

Best Luxury Urban Escape - East Asia

Restaurant Bellustar

Best Luxury Hotel Restaurant - Global Winner

Best Luxury Scenic Setting - East Asia

Best Panoramic Views - East Asia

* A Message from Takeshi Torii, General Manager, BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

We are sincerely grateful for the prestigious recognition we have received in the hotel, spa, and restaurant categories at the World Luxury Awards 2026. These awards are a testament to the continued support of our guests and the dedication of each of our associates, who work every day to hone their skills and meet our guests' expectations. We extend our heartfelt thanks to them all.

As a luxury hotel offering refined hospitality in the heart of Tokyo, BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel is dedicated to providing exceptional stays for guests from Japan and around the world. Encouraged by this recognition, we will continue to pursue ever-higher standards of service and offer hospitality that leaves a lasting impression on our guests.

We will continue to evolve to remain a hotel of choice, and we look forward to your continued patronage and support.

* About the World Luxury Awards

The World Luxury Awards are prestigious awards recognizing businesses worldwide that offer outstanding service and facilities across four categories: hotels, spas, restaurants, and travel. Established in 2006, the awards recognize the world's leading luxury hotels, with winners selected each year by more than 300,000 hotel guests and industry professionals, including travel agents.

The World Luxury Spa Awards were established in 2010 to recognize excellence in the luxury spa industry. Winners are selected each year based on evaluations by approximately 250,000 travelers worldwide.

Website: www.theworldluxuryawards.com

* About BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

An urban luxury hotel offering an exceptional retreat from the bustle of the city below. Its spacious guest rooms, located on the 39th floor and above, feature interiors incorporating elements of traditional Japanese culture and sweeping views of Tokyo. On the uppermost floors, guests can enjoy inventive culinary experiences in a truly unique setting, a spa that draws on the bounty of Japan's land, and five penthouse suites conceived as "private villas in the sky"—a place to reconnect with themselves amid spectacular 360-degree views.

Address: Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, 18F and 39–47F, 1-29-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Tel: 81 3 6233 8800 (main switchboard)

Website: https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/

* About Restaurant Bellustar

Restaurant Bellustar offers modern French cuisine based on the concept of "a journey through ingredients." With a focus on ingredients sourced from across Japan, it evokes the character of each region, expressing the anticipation of journeys yet to come and memories of past travels through its ingredients and tableware. Respecting the traditions and culture of French cuisine, it invites guests to enjoy a continually evolving culinary experience. The restaurant embodies the hotel's role as both a destination and a starting point for travel.

Floor: 45F

Hours: Dinner 5:30 pm – 10:00 pm (last order at 9:00 pm)

Lunch 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm (last order at 2:00 pm)

Seating: 36 (including one private dining room for up to 8 guests)

Tel: 81 3 6233 7388 (direct)

Website: www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/restaurant-bar/restaurant-bellustar.html

* About SPA sunya

Located on the hotel's top floor, this spa in the sky takes its name from "sunya," the Sanskrit word for "emptiness." Cleansing both body and mind, it invites guests to return to a state of "emptiness," or zero, and find deep tranquility, free from everyday stress. Every treatment room and the relaxing spa lounge offer extraordinary views, far removed from the bustle below. Personalized treatments reflecting the seasons and incorporating natural ingredients from across Japan awaken the senses and fill body and mind with renewed energy.

Floor: 47F

Hours: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm (last reception at 8:00 pm)

Tel: 81 3 6265 9110 (direct)

Website: https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/

* Operating hours and other details are subject to change.

* Information contained in this press release is current as of the date of announcement. Please note that details may differ from the latest information.

For press-related inquiries concerning this release, please contact:

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

Contact person: Narumi Chiba (Marketing Communications)

E-mail: pr.ppbtk@panpacific.com / Tel: 81 3 6233 7693

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