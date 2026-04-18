icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Below-normal monsoon and West Asia conflict cloud India's agriculture outlook: BoB

Below-normal monsoon and West Asia conflict cloud India's agriculture outlook: BoB

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:50 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Indian agricultural sector faces a significant period of uncertainty due to a below-normal monsoon forecast and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, threatening to disrupt production and rural economic growth. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued its first long-range forecast for the 2026 Southwest Monsoon, estimating rainfall at 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). This projection represents the lowest initial forecast in at least 25 years and indicates a sharp reversal from the above-normal rainfall recorded during 2024 and 2025.

Advertisement

Bank of Baroda noted that the performance of the monsoon carries heavy weight for the broader economy. "Total rainfall has a close relation with both kharif and rabi output and hence will have an impact on overall growth in farm income and hence rural consumption," the Bank stated.

Advertisement

The geopolitical situation in West Asia further complicates the outlook for the current year. The conflict has caused disruptions in the supply of gas, which is a primary component in the production of essential farming inputs.

Advertisement

"A good supply of water is a necessary condition for a good harvest although this year, due to the disruptions caused in supply of gas due to the war, other inputs that go into agriculture like availability and cost of fertilizers and pesticides will also have a bearing on the final outcome," the statement added.

Given that irrigation coverage in India ranged from only 50 to 60 per cent over the last five years, rainfall remains vital for several crops, especially those grown in the interior regions. Beyond field crops, the monsoon determines reservoir levels for year-round water supplies and influences allied agricultural activities.

Advertisement

The Bank tracks these impacts across two distinct periods, using the July-September and October-December quarters to cover kharif outcomes, while the January-June period accounts for rabi production. "This measurement also includes non-crop items such as horticulture, tobacco, and rubber," the Bank said.

Historical data suggests a strong correlation between monsoon performance and agricultural growth rates. According to the bank, the correlation coefficient for kharif production with actual monsoon performance is 0.64, while rabi stands at 0.59. This indicates that kharif crops tend to be more dependent on rainfall levels than the rabi season.

"Sub-normal monsoon i.e. less than 96% of LPA has been associated with lower growth rates in agriculture. In 2014-15 and 2015-16 when monsoon was less than 90% of normal, kharif production had declined. But in these years, rabi production was positive and significant," the bank said.

The growth of value addition in agriculture is currently reckoned over a 12-year period starting from 2012-13. With the IMD's midpoint estimate for 2026 falling below the levels seen in previous decades, the sector remains under watch for its impact on overall GDP calculations and the stability of rural incomes.

While this first forecast is a preliminary one and requires a wait for the revised outlook in late May, it serves as a critical early indicator for the sector. The bank observed that while variations between early forecasts and actual rainfall occurred in the past, the deviation has narrowed in recent years due to better prediction models.

"The normal rainfall as per the average is around 87 cms which means that 92% would work out to 80 cms this year. In fact, this is the lowest forecast made by the IMD during this period. There would however be a more refined forecast closer to the start of the monsoon by the end of May and this must be considered as a very preliminary prediction," the Bank stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts