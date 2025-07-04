BEML unveils phase-I aerospace SEZ facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): Reaffirming its commitment to positioning Bengaluru as a global aerospace hub, BEML Limited inaugurated its newly built state-of-the-art warehousing facility, spread over 0.12 acres, at the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) Aerospace Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Bengaluru.

Advertisement

The facility was inaugurated by Shri Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML, in the presence of Functional Directors, senior officials from BEML, and dignitaries from KIADB, an official release added.

In a strategic move to bolster its Aerospace ambitions, the foundation stone for Phase II of the project, which will see the development of a 1.15 acres of land facility in the same SEZ, was also laid.

Advertisement

BEML currently holds a total of 25 acres of land in the Aerospace SEZ, which it plans to develop into a vibrant industrial hub catering to the fast-growing defence and aviation sectors.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in BEML's long-term vision of supporting India's aerospace growth and creating a robust supply chain ecosystem for global and domestic Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion, Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML said, "The inauguration of this warehousing facility marks a significant step in BEML's journey to becoming a key enabler in India's aerospace and defence ecosystem. This is more than just infrastructure--it's a strategic foundation for future capabilities in advanced manufacturing, MRO services, and global exports aligned with international OEM standards."

The Aerospace SEZ facility, located near Kempegowda International Airport, is part of a larger plan that includes setting up a dedicated manufacturing unit over 20 acres to produce next-generation aerostructures, drones, aggregates, and components for the Air Defence and allied sectors.

This unit will be developed through collaborations with global aerospace OEMs, establishing BEML as a key player in the international aerospace manufacturing landscape. To support its warehousing operations, BEML has entered into a strategic service agreement with M/s LOM SUPPLY CHAIN INDIA, a reputed logistics service provider with extensive experience in SEZ and Domestic Tariff Area operations.

The facility is designed not only to support BEML's internal logistics, but also to offer warehousing and allied services to other OEMs, Tier-1, and Tier-2 players.

With Bangalore's rapidly expanding warehousing and logistics sector, BEML's SEZ facility is ideally located to capitalize on connectivity via NH7, the Outer Ring Road, and proximity to the airport, making it an attractive hub for both domestic and global trade.

This initiative is expected to generate over 500 employment opportunities in the region, further supporting local economic development.

BEML envisions to create a Centre of Excellence for Aerospace Technologies within this SEZ, empowering India's self-reliance journey in defence and aerospace while creating a vibrant ecosystem for innovation, collaboration, and growth.

BEML Limited, a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. BEML operates in three verticals: Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, and Rail & Metro. It has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, and Palakkad, with a strong R&D infrastructure and a nationwide sales and service network. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)