Benchmark indices fall in early trade after 3-day rally

Mumbai, November 25
Equity benchmarks fell in early trade on Friday, halting their three-day rally, amid a largely weak trend in other Asian markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 101.03 points to 62,171.65 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 24.20 points to 18,459.90.
From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid and ITC were among the major laggards.
Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and NTPC were among the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Shanghai quoted in the green.
Wall Street was closed for a holiday on Thursday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.23 per cent higher at USD 85.54 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors turned buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,231.98 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.
