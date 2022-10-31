Benchmark indices trade higher on firm global market trends

Mumbai, October 31
Equity benchmark indices made a positive start on Monday with the Sensex climbing 563 points in early trade amid firm global market trends and fresh foreign fund inflow.
Continuing its rally for the third day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 563.09 points to 60,522.94 in early trade. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 161.55 points to 17,948.35.
From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Infosys, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major winners.
NTPC and Tata Steel were the only laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong traded higher, while Shanghai quoted lower.
Wall Street had ended significantly higher on Friday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.52 per cent lower at USD 95.27 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors were buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 1,568.75 crore, as per exchange data.
