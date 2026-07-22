Bengaluru-Based Author Akoparna B Debuts with Emotionally Powerful Novel The Burnt Sugar Club

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New Delhi [India], July 22: In a world that often demands perfection and resilience at all times, debut author Akoparna B offers readers a deeply emotional and relatable story through her first novel, The Burnt Sugar Club. At 26, Akoparna balances two remarkably different worlds -- cybersecurity research and creative storytelling -- proving that logic and emotion can beautifully coexist.

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Originally from Asansol and currently based in Bengaluru, Akoparna completed her MCA and now works in cybersecurity research and threat intelligence. While her professional life revolves around technology, analysis, and digital security, writing has always remained a deeply personal and meaningful part of her identity.

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For Akoparna, inspiration comes not from grand events, but from everyday human experiences. Observing people, understanding emotions, and reflecting on fleeting moments have shaped her storytelling voice. Conversations, heartbreak, silence, insecurities, relationships, and memories that linger long after they end gradually became the emotional foundation for The Burnt Sugar Club.

The novel follows the intertwined journeys of five women -- Emma, Hope, Ava, Emerald, and Iris -- as they navigate the silent struggles of modern life. Through themes of burnout, love, insecurity, ambition, identity, loneliness, and self-worth, the story explores how emotional wounds and societal expectations impact women in deeply personal ways. What begins as a chance connection between the characters slowly transforms into a safe emotional space where healing, friendship, and rediscovery become possible.

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Raw, intimate, and emotionally layered, The Burnt Sugar Club captures the quiet battles many individuals experience internally but rarely express aloud. The novel ultimately becomes a celebration of resilience and the quiet strength required to rebuild oneself after emotional exhaustion.

Akoparna hopes readers walk away from the book feeling comforted, understood, and emotionally connected. More than anything, she wants readers to know they are not alone in their struggles. Through her characters, she explores the idea that vulnerability and strength can coexist, and that healing often begins when people allow themselves to be seen honestly.

Beyond writing, Akoparna enjoys reading, travelling, fashion, music, meaningful conversations, and spending time with her family and her beloved cat, Olive. She also recently discovered a passion for horse riding, which she describes as both calming and empowering -- a welcome escape from the pressures of work, screens, and overthinking.

Although The Burnt Sugar Club marks her debut as a published author, Akoparna sees it as only the beginning of a much longer creative journey. She is particularly drawn toward emotionally driven fiction, contemporary drama, psychological themes, and character-centric narratives that explore trauma, healing, relationships, and personal growth. In the future, she also hopes to experiment with darker psychological fiction and thrillers while continuing to create stories that feel emotionally honest and impactful.

Reflecting on the experience of publishing her first book, Akoparna describes it as surreal, emotional, and deeply validating. For years, writing existed privately within notebooks, thoughts, and unfinished drafts. Seeing her name attached to a published novel became proof that she does not have to limit herself to a single identity or path in life.

For aspiring writers, Akoparna offers heartfelt advice: do not wait for perfect timing, confidence, or flawless ideas before beginning. She encourages writers to embrace imperfect drafts, trust their voices, and continue writing despite self-doubt. According to her, some of the most meaningful stories emerge from emotions and experiences that may initially seem small or ordinary.

At its heart, The Burnt Sugar Club is a story about healing, connection, and rediscovering hope after emotional burnout -- a reminder that even after life leaves scars, sweetness can still return.

The book is now available on Amazon: The Burnt Sugar Club on Amazon

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