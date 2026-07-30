Bengaluru-Based Vastu Consultancy Nandivastu Announces Development of Property Energy Assessment Framework

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New Delhi [India], July 30: Bengaluru-based Vastu consultancy Nandivastu has announced the development of an energy-based property assessment framework for residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial properties. The initiative is being led by Sandeep KS, founder of the consultancy, and aims to establish a structured methodology for assessing the energy characteristics of built spaces and recommending non-invasive corrective measures wherever feasible.

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According to the consultancy, the methodology combines principles of Vastu with its proprietary energy assessment process to evaluate the environmental characteristics of properties before suggesting recommendations tailored to individual sites.

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Since commencing operations in 2010, Nandivastu states that it has undertaken energy assessment and consultation assignments for residential, commercial, and institutional properties across India. The consultancy says its approach includes the use of energy scanning techniques as part of its assessment process.

Among the projects cited by the consultancy are energy correction work at a military residence in Chennai occupied by the Commandant of the Officers Training Academy (OTA), rectification work at the residence of a Deputy Commander-in-Chief in New Delhi, and an energy audit for an 11+2-floor residential apartment project by Lotus Developers in Juhu, Mumbai.

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In addition to consulting assignments, the consultancy has also participated in academic collaboration. In 2015, it contributed to postgraduate research at Alva's Ayurveda Medical College, Moodbidri, Karnataka, examining environmental energy concepts alongside traditional knowledge systems.

The consultancy has also published research through the book Nunaa, which discusses observations relating to geography, architecture, Vastu, and the built environment, while presenting perspectives on the origin and interaction of environmental energies.

Nandivastu is also conducting ongoing research into the application of Vastu principles in international environments. According to the consultancy, its observations suggest that locations such as Dubai may require approaches that differ from conventional Indian Vastu practices. The research is intended to further study these environmental characteristics and document the proposed methodology.

The consultancy is currently developing an energy rating framework aimed at classifying residential, commercial, and industrial properties using defined assessment parameters. It is also expanding research into industrial Vastu for manufacturing facilities and large industrial campuses with the objective of creating structured evaluation models for industrial environments.

According to Nandivastu, the proposed framework is intended to support greater understanding of built environments while encouraging further study of energy assessment methodologies. The consultancy states that it plans to continue research and expand applications of its assessment models for projects in India and international markets.

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