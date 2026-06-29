Bengaluru Community Walks Nearly 7 Lakh Steps in a Technology-Driven Wellness Initiative

Bridge Health

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29: In a city increasingly grappling with sedentary lifestyles, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and stress-related health conditions, residents of Sattva Greenage recently came together to demonstrate the power of community-led preventive healthcare.

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A Wellness Walkathon organised by Bridge Health, a leading preventive healthcare and health-tech organisation, in partnership with the Sattva Greenage community, saw participation from over 220 residents across age groups. Together, participants covered an estimated 528 kilometres, translating into nearly 6.9 lakh steps in a single morning.

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The initiative was further powered by Stepathon, Bridge Health's technology-enabled wellness challenge hosted through the Bridge Health App. Residents could track their steps, monitor progress, compete on community leaderboards, and stay motivated through a gamified approach to physical activity, transforming a simple walk into an engaging wellness experience.

Participants walked across three categories--1.2 km for children, 2.4 km for senior citizens, and 3.6 km for adults--making the event inclusive and accessible for the entire community.

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The achievement comes at a critical time for public health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly half of Indian adults do not meet recommended physical activity levels. Non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and chronic respiratory illnesses now account for over 60% of deaths in India.

Bengaluru reflects these concerns closely. Recent studies among the city's working population have highlighted rising rates of obesity, fatty liver disease, diabetes, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders linked to prolonged sitting, irregular lifestyles, stress, and lack of physical activity.

Regular walking remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve overall health. Research has consistently shown that walking supports cardiovascular fitness, weight management, metabolic health, blood sugar control, mental well-being, healthier ageing, and better sleep quality.

According to Dr. Dhanya Prabhu Ramadas, Clinical Head, Bridge Health, the significance of the initiative extends beyond the number of steps recorded.

"Walking is one of the most accessible forms of preventive healthcare. Regular movement helps improve cardiovascular health, regulate blood sugar and blood pressure, support weight management, and reduce the risk of several chronic diseases. What made this initiative particularly meaningful was the participation across generations, reinforcing the importance of building healthy habits as a community."

The event also highlighted the growing role of technology in encouraging healthier lifestyles. Through the Bridge Health App's Stepathon feature, residents could track their activity in real time, creating greater engagement, accountability, and motivation.

"The nearly 7 lakh steps achieved during this initiative represent much more than physical activity," said Karan Verma, CEO, Bridge Health. "They represent awareness, participation, and a community choosing prevention over cure. By combining community engagement with digital health tools like Stepathon, we can make healthy habits more sustainable and measurable."

The Sattva Greenage Wellness Walkathon forms part of Bridge Health's broader efforts to promote preventive healthcare through community wellness programmes, health screenings, awareness initiatives, and technology-enabled health interventions across Bengaluru.

As communities increasingly embrace preventive health, initiatives such as these demonstrate how collective action, supported by technology and medical expertise, can contribute meaningfully towards healthier and more active lifestyles.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Bridge Health. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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