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New Delhi [India], June 12: With more than 100,000 subscribers and over 18 million views, Bangalore Gastro Centre Hospitals has transformed patient education into one of the largest digestive-health knowledge libraries online.

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For many hospitals, a YouTube channel serves as little more than a digital brochure--a place for welcome videos, doctor introductions, and occasional event highlights. Bangalore Gastro Centre (BGC) Hospitals took a different approach.

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The Bengaluru-based gastroenterology hospital viewed digital education as an extension of patient care itself. Over the years, that vision has grown into an extraordinary achievement. Today, BGC's English-language YouTube channel has crossed 100,000 subscribers, accumulated over 18 million views, and published more than 524 educational videos focused on digestive health.

Based on publicly available channel data, the hospital believes it has built one of the largest English-language YouTube channels operated by a gastroenterology hospital anywhere in the world.

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What makes the milestone particularly noteworthy is that it has been achieved not through entertainment-driven content or viral trends, but through consistent, evidence-based patient education delivered by practising specialists.

Patient Education, One Question at a Time

The success of the channel stems from a simple principle: answer the questions patients ask every day.

What happens during an endoscopy? When should someone undergo a colonoscopy? What are the warning signs of liver disease? How serious is persistent acidity? What dietary changes can improve digestive health?

These are the concerns that bring patients to gastroenterology clinics, and they are the same questions addressed across BGC's growing video library.

Procedures that often sound intimidating are explained calmly and clearly by the specialists who perform them. Common digestive disorders are discussed in straightforward language. Nutrition, preventive healthcare, liver health, gastrointestinal cancers, inflammatory bowel disease, and advanced endoscopic procedures are all covered in a manner designed to empower patients rather than overwhelm them.

Over time, this steady commitment to education has created a trusted resource for viewers seeking reliable digestive-health information.

Expanding Access Through Regional Languages

BGC's educational mission extends beyond English.

The hospital's dedicated Kannada-language YouTube channel has grown to more than 80,000 subscribers and features hundreds of educational videos tailored specifically for Kannada-speaking audiences.

Together, BGC's English and Kannada channels now reach more than 1.80 lakh subscribers, making digestive-health education accessible to diverse communities across Karnataka and beyond.

For many patients and families, receiving healthcare information in their native language improves understanding, reduces anxiety, and empowers informed decision-making. By investing in separate channels rather than simply translating content, BGC has been able to serve audiences more effectively and authentically.

Expertise Beyond Hospital Walls

The authority of the channels reflects the expertise of the institution behind them.

Bangalore Gastro Centre Hospitals is led by Dr. Yogananda Reddy, Director and Chief Gastroenterologist, who trained in the United Kingdom and brings more than two decades of experience in digestive healthcare.

The hospital is NABH accredited and supported by a multidisciplinary team comprising gastroenterologists, GI surgeons, oncologists, nutritionists, psychologists, and allied specialists.

Beyond its hospital-based services, BGC has distinguished itself through its commitment to community healthcare. The institution pioneered Karnataka's First Gastroenterology on Wheels initiative, bringing super-speciality gastroenterology services free of cost to underserved communities and ensuring that expert digestive healthcare reaches patients beyond the boundaries of traditional hospitals.

The hospital has also undertaken extensive rural outreach initiatives, conducting awareness programmes, educational campaigns, health camps, and preventive-health activities in communities where specialist digestive-health services may otherwise be difficult to access.

These efforts reflect the same philosophy that drives BGC's digital platforms: quality healthcare and trusted medical information should be accessible to everyone, regardless of geography.

"Trust Travels"

"We never set out to build a large channel. We set out to answer our patients' questions properly--and it turns out lakhs of people had the same questions. If a video helps someone understand a symptom earlier, seek medical attention sooner, or walk into an endoscopy without fear, that is the real outcome. The subscriber count is simply a reflection of the trust people place in reliable medical information."

-- Dr. Yogananda Reddy

Director & Chief Gastroenterologist

Bangalore Gastro Centre Hospitals

Why It Matters

Digestive symptoms are among the most commonly ignored and self-medicated health concerns. Delayed diagnosis, misinformation, and fear often prevent patients from seeking timely treatment.

By providing free, evidence-based educational content online--and by extending specialist services through rural outreach programmes and Karnataka's First Gastroenterology on Wheels initiative--BGC has expanded its impact far beyond traditional hospital walls.

Whether through a YouTube video watched at home, a family learning about nutrition, or a screening initiative conducted in a rural community, the goal remains the same: making digestive healthcare more accessible, understandable, and timely.

In this sense, the hospital's digital platforms represent more than communication channels. They are an extension of its healthcare mission.

Looking Ahead

The milestone aligns with BGC's broader vision of becoming a globally recognised centre for excellence in digestive healthcare.

As the hospital continues to expand its clinical services, research initiatives, outreach programmes, and educational platforms, it remains committed to ensuring that trustworthy healthcare information reaches as many people as possible.

For now, the achievement stands as a remarkable example of how a specialist hospital from Bengaluru has built a global audience--not through spectacle, but through consistent education, clinical expertise, and a commitment to answering the questions patients have always wanted answered.

About Bangalore Gastro Centre Hospitals

Bangalore Gastro Centre (BGC) Hospitals is a leading gastroenterology and digestive-health institution based in Bengaluru, India. The hospital provides advanced care across medical gastroenterology, surgical gastroenterology, GI oncology, liver diseases, nutrition, preventive digestive healthcare, and related specialties.

Led by UK-trained gastroenterologist Dr. Yogananda Reddy, BGC is NABH accredited and recognised for its commitment to clinical excellence, patient education, rural outreach, innovation, and community-focused digestive healthcare.

Website: www.bangaloregastrocentre.com

English YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@BangaloreGastroCentreHospital

Kannada YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@BGCHospitalsKannada

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