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Home / Business / Bengaluru Milk Union revises Nandini ghee, butter prices from July 24

Bengaluru Milk Union revises Nandini ghee, butter prices from July 24

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ANI
Updated At : 09:03 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Bengaluru Cooperative Milk Producers' Societies Union Ltd (BAMUL) has revised the retail prices of its Nandini ghee and butter products, with the new rates coming into effect from July 24, 2026, according to an official circular issued by the Union.

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The revised prices will be applicable across all BAMUL retail outlets, depots, consumer stores, franchisees, CSD canteens and Nandini milk parlours in Bengaluru, the circular dated July 23 said.

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Under the revised price list, Nandini ghee sachets will cost Rs 10 for a 10 ml pack, Rs 160 for 200 ml, Rs 358 for 500 ml and Rs 715 for a one-litre pack.

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The prices of Nandini ghee sold in PET jars have also been revised. The 50 ml pack has been priced at Rs 55, the 100 ml pack at Rs 90, the 200 ml pack at Rs 170, the 500 ml pack at Rs 368, the one-litre pack at Rs 735 and the five-litre pack at Rs 3,575.

For ghee sold in tins, the one-litre pack will now cost Rs 750, while the 15 kg tin has been priced at Rs 11,625.

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The Union has also revised butter prices. The Nandini butter blister family pack will now be sold at Rs 80. Salted butter has been priced at Rs 600 for the 10 kg bulk pack, Rs 70 for the 100 gm pack and Rs 310 for the 500 gm pack. Unsalted butter will cost Rs 135 for the 200 gm pack and Rs 330 for the 500 gm pack.

According to the circular, the revised prices will remain in force until further orders. The Union has directed all retailers, franchisees, CSDs and Nandini parlour operators to implement the updated rates from July 24.

The order was issued by the Managing Director of the Bengaluru Cooperative Milk Producers' Societies Union Ltd. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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