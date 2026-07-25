DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Bengaluru Queuing Up for Fastrack's One-of-a-Kind Gelato Truck

Bengaluru Queuing Up for Fastrack's One-of-a-Kind Gelato Truck

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:08 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 25: Fastrack Watches has launched its new Gelato Maxxing Collection through a collaboration with Bengaluru-based premium gelato brand Milano Ice Cream. Inspired by Gen Z's growing "maxxing" culture, where everyday interests become hyperfixations, the collection brings gelato-inspired designs to the wrist while extending the launch beyond watches through two exclusive gelato flavours, Strawberry Matcha and Hazelnut Chocolate, and the Fastrack x Milano Gelato Truck.

Advertisement

After debuting at Titan Company headquarters, the Fastrack x Milano Gelato Truck is quickly becoming a popular stop across Bengaluru. With its eye-catching design, gelato-inspired watches and exclusive flavours, the truck is drawing crowds across locations including Indiranagar and Lulu Mall. Each stop is seeing 500-600 visitors, with limited-edition gelato flavours selling out, consumers engaging with games and challenges, and the truck gaining traction through reels and shares on Instagram. As it continues its journey across Fastrack stores, colleges, malls and IT parks, the truck is giving more consumers across Bengaluru a chance to experience the Gelato Maxxing Collection.

Advertisement

Talking about the gelato truck, The Milano team said, "Fastrack has long been a brand that understands and shapes youth culture, making this collaboration a natural fit. By combining exclusive flavours with an on-ground experience, we wanted to create a fun and innovative way for consumers to experience, share and celebrate both brands."

Staying true to its "Never Same, Never Sane" philosophy, Fastrack turns hyperfixations into unexpected experiences. Featuring brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Gelato Maxxing campaign transforms the obsession for gelato into a cultural moment that extends beyond the watch through fashion, flavour and immersive experiences.

Advertisement

"Never Same, Never Sane has always been about celebrating individuality and encouraging young people to express themselves without holding back. Young consumers today don't separate what they wear from what they eat, where they hang out or what they post, it's all part of one continuous identity. Gelato Maxxing is our interpretation of that cultural shift, turning a familiar obsession into a campaign and collection that feels playful, expressive and unmistakably Fastrack. A watch launch that ends at the watch is a missed opportunity," said Danny Jacob, Head of Marketing, Fastrack Watches.

Watches Never Looked This Delicious

Inspired by the colours, textures and playful details of gelato, the collection brings the indulgence of gelato to the wrist. Featuring 20 SKUs across five styles for men and women, the collection combines pastel hues, glossy finishes, gelato-inspired dials and playful details for a fresh, expressive take on everyday style.

The Gelato Collection is available across Fastrack stores and online at fastrack.in, with prices starting at ₹2,695 and going up to ₹6,695.

About Fastrack:

Fastrack is India's iconic youth brand, always in tune with what's next in fashion and culture. With bold designs and a finger on the pulse of the latest culture and trends, Fastrack empowers the young and the young-at-heart to express themselves.

For Further Queries, contact:

Sabhyaa Jaswal | +91 9876776836 | sabhyaa.jaswal@adfactorspr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts