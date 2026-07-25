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New Delhi [India], July 25: Fastrack Watches has launched its new Gelato Maxxing Collection through a collaboration with Bengaluru-based premium gelato brand Milano Ice Cream. Inspired by Gen Z's growing "maxxing" culture, where everyday interests become hyperfixations, the collection brings gelato-inspired designs to the wrist while extending the launch beyond watches through two exclusive gelato flavours, Strawberry Matcha and Hazelnut Chocolate, and the Fastrack x Milano Gelato Truck.

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After debuting at Titan Company headquarters, the Fastrack x Milano Gelato Truck is quickly becoming a popular stop across Bengaluru. With its eye-catching design, gelato-inspired watches and exclusive flavours, the truck is drawing crowds across locations including Indiranagar and Lulu Mall. Each stop is seeing 500-600 visitors, with limited-edition gelato flavours selling out, consumers engaging with games and challenges, and the truck gaining traction through reels and shares on Instagram. As it continues its journey across Fastrack stores, colleges, malls and IT parks, the truck is giving more consumers across Bengaluru a chance to experience the Gelato Maxxing Collection.

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Talking about the gelato truck, The Milano team said, "Fastrack has long been a brand that understands and shapes youth culture, making this collaboration a natural fit. By combining exclusive flavours with an on-ground experience, we wanted to create a fun and innovative way for consumers to experience, share and celebrate both brands."

Staying true to its "Never Same, Never Sane" philosophy, Fastrack turns hyperfixations into unexpected experiences. Featuring brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Gelato Maxxing campaign transforms the obsession for gelato into a cultural moment that extends beyond the watch through fashion, flavour and immersive experiences.

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"Never Same, Never Sane has always been about celebrating individuality and encouraging young people to express themselves without holding back. Young consumers today don't separate what they wear from what they eat, where they hang out or what they post, it's all part of one continuous identity. Gelato Maxxing is our interpretation of that cultural shift, turning a familiar obsession into a campaign and collection that feels playful, expressive and unmistakably Fastrack. A watch launch that ends at the watch is a missed opportunity," said Danny Jacob, Head of Marketing, Fastrack Watches.

Watches Never Looked This Delicious

Inspired by the colours, textures and playful details of gelato, the collection brings the indulgence of gelato to the wrist. Featuring 20 SKUs across five styles for men and women, the collection combines pastel hues, glossy finishes, gelato-inspired dials and playful details for a fresh, expressive take on everyday style.

The Gelato Collection is available across Fastrack stores and online at fastrack.in, with prices starting at ₹2,695 and going up to ₹6,695.

About Fastrack:

Fastrack is India's iconic youth brand, always in tune with what's next in fashion and culture. With bold designs and a finger on the pulse of the latest culture and trends, Fastrack empowers the young and the young-at-heart to express themselves.

For Further Queries, contact:

Sabhyaa Jaswal | +91 9876776836 | sabhyaa.jaswal@adfactorspr.com

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