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Home / Business / Bengaluru Sees Rising Demand for Hair Restoration; Neo Follicle Crosses 10,000 Hair Transplants

Bengaluru Sees Rising Demand for Hair Restoration; Neo Follicle Crosses 10,000 Hair Transplants

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ANI
Updated At : 12:08 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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iMEQ

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22: Hair loss and scalp health are increasingly emerging as a visible wellness concern among Bengaluru's working professionals, with more people in the 30-55 age group seeking medically guided hair restoration solutions and non-surgical scalp treatments amid rising stress, lifestyle changes and growing awareness around appearance-related care.

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Reflecting this shift, Neo Follicle Hair Transplant Clinic, Bengaluru, has completed over 10,000 hair transplant procedures and 60,000+ advanced tricho treatments, including PRP, GFC, exosomes, QR678 and other regenerative hair therapies.

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The clinic has seen a notable rise in consultations from professionals in the 30-55 age group over the past year, with non-surgical hair restoration treatments also witnessing strong demand.

According to Dr. Sandeep Mahapatra, Director and Hair Transplant Surgeon at Neo Follicle, "Stress, Genetics, Hormonal imbalance and Lifestyle-related factors are among the key reasons more people are now seeking treatment for hair loss and scalp concerns."

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"Hair restoration today is no longer viewed only as a cosmetic procedure. More patients are seeking medically guided solutions for hair loss, scalp health and long-term confidence. In Bengaluru, we are seeing strong interest from working professionals exploring both surgical and non-surgical options."

Neo Follicle offers hair transplant procedures including FUE, FUT and DHI, along with regenerative scalp and hair restoration treatments tailored to individual patient needs.

Neo Follicle Hair Transplant Clinic is a doctor-led hair transplant and hair loss treatment clinic in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, led by Dr. Sandeep Mahapatra. The clinic offers hair transplant procedures, hairline restoration, female hair transplant, beard transplant, eyebrow restoration, PRP, GFC, QR678, exosome therapy and other hair restoration solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by iMEQ. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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