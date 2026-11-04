Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026 inaugurated in the presence of Karnataka ministers and industry leaders

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: The second edition of Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026 was inaugurated at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, on 3 November 2026. The inaugural ceremony was attended by several senior ministers and government dignitaries, with Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, delivering the opening address. The ceremony also featured the inaugural speech by Dr. M. B. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

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Organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL), Government of Karnataka, and hosted by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), in collaboration with the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA), the three-day summit is being held from 3 to 5 November 2026. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) is the Knowledge Partner, and Japan is the Country Partner. Trescon is managing the event.

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The summit is being held under the theme ‘Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy’, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, employers, educational institutions, skill development organisations and other stakeholders to discuss the future of workforce development, industry-aligned skills and employment pathways.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several senior ministers, government officials and industry representatives, including Dr. M. B. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development; Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Home, Information Technology and Biotechnology, and E-Governance; Shri Basavaraja Rayareddy, Hon’ble Minister for Higher Education and Shri Rizwan Arshad, Hon’ble Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

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Other dignitaries present included Smt. Shivakantamma (Kanta) Naik, Chairperson, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and Karnataka Vocational Training & Skill Development Corporation; Shri Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Vision Group for Skill Development, Government of Karnataka; Shri Guruprasad Mudlapur, President, Bosch Group in India and Managing Director, Bosch Limited; Shri Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director, Lam Research India; Dr. E. V. Ramana Reddy, IAS (R), Chairman, Karnataka Skill Development Authority; Shri Subodh Yadav, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood; Smt. Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna, IAS, Mission Director, National Livelihood Mission; Smt. Shilpa M, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Industrial Training and Employment; Dr. Ravi M. Tirlapur, KAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and Karnataka Vocational Training & Skill Development Corporation; Mr. Nawata Hiroshi, Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru; Mr. Steven Connolly, Acting Consul General of Australia in Bengaluru; Mr. Harshbir Sangha, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka; Mr. Giandomenico Milano, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru; Prof. Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Palau to India; Ms. Shabinaa Sultana, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Tunisia; Mr. Parthasarathi, Member, Vision Group; Mr. Sharan Patil, Member, Vision Group; Mr. Madan Padaki, Member, Vision Group; and Rev. Fr. Victor Lobo, Vice Chancellor, St. Joseph's University.

The programme began with the National Song, National Anthem and State Anthem, followed by the welcome address by Shri Subodh Yadav, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood. The dignitaries subsequently inaugurated the summit by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The inaugural session featured addresses by industry representatives and government leaders, including Shri Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director, Lam Research India; Shri Guruprasad Mudlapur, President, Bosch Group in India; Shri Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Vision Group for Skill Development, Government of Karnataka; and Smt. Shivakantamma (Kanta) Naik, Chairperson, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation. This was followed by the SDEL video showcase, highlighting the department's initiatives and activities.

Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, delivered the opening address. The ceremony subsequently felicitated Karnataka's participants at the 48th WorldSkills Competition 2026, held in Shanghai, China. Addresses by other Hon’ble Ministers and dignitaries followed.

During the ceremony, the following publications were released by the Hon’ble Ministers and distinguished dignitaries:

Karnataka Kaushalya Sampada – The Skill Handbook, 2026 edition

Karnataka Talent Landscape 2026

Karnataka’s Workforce Blueprint 2030, Second Edition

Following the report launches, Dr. M. B. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka, delivered the inaugural speech. The ceremony concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr. Ravi M. Tirlapur, KAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and Karnataka Vocational Training & Skill Development Corporation, followed by a networking dinner.

The event also recognised Karnataka’s achievements in skills development by felicitating its participants at the 48th WorldSkills Competition 2026, held in Shanghai, China. The recognition included a Silver Medal and Best of Nation Award in the Bakery category, along with eight Medallions for Excellence across various skill categories, including Additive Manufacturing, Electrical Installations, Industry 4.0, Mechatronics and Robot Systems Integration. The achievements recognise the state’s skilled talent and their contribution to representing India on the global stage.

Inaugurating the summit Dr. M. B. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka, said, “Karnataka offers a strong industrial ecosystem, investor-friendly policies and a skilled workforce to support future-ready industries. Together, let us invest with confidence, build future-ready talent and shape the next chapter of Karnataka’s industrial growth.”

Speaking at the summit Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka said, “Our responsibility as a government is not simply to prepare young people for the jobs that exist today, but to equip them for the opportunities that will emerge tomorrow”

A platform for workforce development

The summit’s programme is structured around three pillars: Scale, Systems and Synergy. It focuses on expanding access to quality skilling, strengthening institutional frameworks and improving collaboration between government, industry and educational institutions.

Across the three days, the summit will feature policy discussions, industry sessions, leadership conversations, masterclasses, the Skill Expo and engagement opportunities for young people and employers. Key areas of discussion include emerging skills, artificial intelligence, the green economy, Industry 4.0, inclusive skilling, labour market intelligence, global skills and international workforce mobility.

The Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026 will continue until 5 November at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

For more information, visit www.bengaluruskillsummit.com.

About Bengaluru Skill Summit

Bengaluru Skill Summit is a platform led by the Government of Karnataka to bring together policymakers, industry, educational institutions and skill development stakeholders to discuss workforce development and the future of skills. The 2026 edition is being held under the theme ‘Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy’.

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