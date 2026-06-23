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New Delhi [India], June 23: Bengaluru-based field execution intelligence startup gOGig has unveiled a technology platform aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency across India's offline marketing landscape. The platform enables brands, agencies, and campaign managers to monitor field activities in real time and access verifiable proof of execution for outdoor advertising, below-the-line (BTL) activations, retail branding initiatives, merchandising programs, surveys, audits, and other on-ground marketing campaigns.

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Despite rapid digital transformation across the advertising and marketing industry, a significant portion of offline campaign execution continues to rely on manual reporting, delayed updates, fragmented communication channels, and limited visibility into field-level operations. This can make it challenging for brands and agencies to independently verify campaign deployment, monitor progress across multiple locations, and measure execution quality at scale.

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gOGig's platform seeks to address these challenges through a combination of GPS-enabled tracking, geo-tagged images, timestamped reporting, centralized dashboards, automated workflows, and AI-assisted verification tools. According to the company, the system allows stakeholders to track campaign progress as it happens, review execution data from multiple locations, and access digital records that can help strengthen compliance, reporting accuracy, and operational oversight.

The launch comes at a time when India's advertising industry continues to expand across both digital and traditional channels. Industry estimates cited by organizations such as MAGNA and the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) project India's advertising market to exceed ₹1.3 lakh crore, with traditional media and offline advertising formats continuing to account for a substantial share of total advertising expenditure. Outdoor advertising, retail promotions, experiential marketing, and field activation programs remain important components of brand-building strategies across sectors including consumer goods, retail, automotive, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, education, and e-commerce.

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"Digital marketing didn't win because it was online it won because it was measurable. We at gOGig are bringing that same principle to offline advertising, making OOH transparent, verifiable, and data-driven. We are the Google Analytics of offline marketing, giving brands real-time visibility into campaign execution and the confidence to invest in traditional media with measurable outcomes."

- Founded by Deepak Bansal, Devjit Neogi, and Devleena Neogi, gOGig (Aivorae Technologies Pvt. Ltd.)

As brands increase investments in physical consumer engagement, there is growing demand for technologies that provide greater visibility into campaign execution and measurable outcomes. Industry stakeholders have increasingly emphasized the need for real-time reporting, standardized verification mechanisms, and data-driven decision-making to complement traditional field operations.

According to gOGig, its platform is designed to support a wide range of offline marketing and field execution use cases. These include outdoor advertising deployments, in-store branding initiatives, merchandising audits, market surveys, retail compliance checks, promoter management programs, product sampling campaigns, event activations, and franchise or distribution network monitoring. By consolidating field data into a centralized system, organizations can gain a more comprehensive view of campaign performance across geographies and operational teams.

The company states that AI-assisted capabilities built into the platform can help identify duplicate submissions, flag anomalies in reporting, and improve the accuracy of campaign documentation. Combined with geo-verification and timestamped records, these capabilities are intended to strengthen confidence in field reports and reduce reliance on manual validation processes.

One of the key objectives of the platform is to create a digital audit trail for field activities. Such records can help brands and agencies demonstrate campaign execution, evaluate operational efficiency, and support internal governance requirements. In large-scale campaigns that span multiple cities and vendors, centralized visibility may also contribute to faster decision-making and more effective resource allocation.

The increasing adoption of technology in offline marketing reflects a broader trend toward data-driven management of physical operations. While digital advertising platforms have long provided real-time analytics and performance measurement, many offline marketing activities have historically lacked comparable levels of visibility. Technology providers are now working to bridge that gap by introducing tools that enable more structured monitoring and reporting of on-ground execution.

gOGig positions itself within this evolving ecosystem by focusing on field execution intelligence and verification. The company believes that as marketing teams seek greater operational transparency and accountability, the use of real-time monitoring, automated reporting, and AI-enabled verification will become increasingly important components of offline campaign management.

With brands placing greater emphasis on measurable outcomes, operational efficiency, and governance standards, platforms that combine field intelligence with digital verification capabilities are expected to play an increasingly significant role in the future of offline marketing and on-ground campaign execution in India.

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