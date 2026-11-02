Bengaluru startup Veritally gives restaurants a line-by-line check of every Zomato and Swiggy payout

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2: How much of a Rs 400 dish actually reaches the restaurant that cooked it? About Rs 220, according to one breakdown by the pricing tool Foodcost, cited by The Week. Most owners could not say for their own orders, because the money arrives as one payout a week, after dozens of cuts on every order.

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Commission, payment fees, GST on those fees, TDS, ads, discounts, customer complaint refunds, cancellation shares and the customer's GST passed on to the government all come out before the restaurant is paid. In July 2026, Bengaluru restaurant owners, through the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association, asked the platforms for a line-by-line breakdown of every cut. The association put commissions at 8% to 28%, depending on the outlet and contract.

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Veritally, a Bengaluru startup, has built that breakdown for owners to run themselves. A restaurant uploads the weekly statement it already gets, Zomato's Settlement Report or Swiggy's payout annexure, and in about two minutes Veritally checks every order line and shows:

- orders charged more than the outlet's usual commission, and by how much

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- every ad, discount and complaint deduction, so the owner can question the ones they never agreed to

- which deductions are only tax, including the GST under section 9(5) that many owners read as a loss

- orders held back for an unresolved customer complaint, shown as held, not lost

- whether each payout actually reached the bank, matched by its UTR

For every difference, Veritally writes the message to send to partner support, strongest cases first, and reminds the owner every week on payout day.

"A restaurant gets one number every Wednesday. Behind it are dozens of cuts on every order," said Aloka K, Founder and CEO of Veritally. "Owners asked for a line-by-line breakdown. Now they can check it themselves, on their own phone, without handing their file or their login to anyone."

One engine, from a single cloud kitchen to a national brand

Veritally is building the reconciliation layer for India's digital commerce: one engine that follows the money from every order to the bank, wherever a business sells.

- Restaurant groups and cloud kitchens see every outlet's commission checked separately, with every payout matched to the bank.

- Marketplace sellers on Meesho, Amazon and Flipkart see unpaid orders, wrong fees, returns never credited and penalties, in 8 Indian languages.

- D2C brands on Shopify and WooCommerce match every order to Razorpay, Cashfree and PayU settlements, Shiprocket and Delhivery COD remittances and the bank, and find COD never remitted or freight charged twice.

- Finance teams get each settlement and remittance by month in one file for Tally, Zoho Books or Excel, and larger businesses can move to a Scale plan.

The founder: from building the checkout to checking the payout

Aloka K has spent his career on the other side of the checkout, delivering the e-commerce platforms, payment flows and order systems that consumer and B2B brands in India and abroad run on. That is where he saw the gap Veritally closes.

"Businesses track every order in real time, then trust a single bank credit that covers hundreds of them," he said. "That gap is where money quietly goes missing, for a cloud kitchen and for a national brand alike. Veritally checks it order by order, so every business knows that what it earned is what it was paid."

Private by design, paid only when it finds money

The check runs in the owner's own phone browser. Customer names, phone numbers and addresses are removed before anything is sent, and Veritally never asks for a Zomato, Swiggy or marketplace login. Checking is free. To unlock the order numbers and the claims ready to send, the owner pays 10% of the money found, never more than Rs 4,999 for one check, and nothing if nothing is found.

Veritally is independent and is not affiliated with, endorsed by or sponsored by Zomato, Swiggy or any marketplace. All trademarks belong to their owners.

Restaurants can try it at veritally.in/restaurants, sellers at veritally.in and brands at brands.veritally.in.

About Veritally

Veritally is a Bengaluru-based product company building the reconciliation layer for India's digital commerce. Its engine checks the payouts of restaurants, marketplace sellers and D2C brands order by order, from a single outlet to multi-brand businesses, and writes the claims for money that went missing. Registered as an MSME (Udyam). Website: veritally.in

Contact: Aloka K, Founder and CEO, Veritally, support@veritally.in

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