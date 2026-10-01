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Home / Business / Bengaluru’s Jewellers to Walk for a 'Drugs-Free Bharatha' on Gandhi Jayanti

Bengaluru’s Jewellers to Walk for a 'Drugs-Free Bharatha' on Gandhi Jayanti

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PTI
Updated At : 05:51 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 1: The Jewellers’ Association (R), Bengaluru — India’s oldest jewellers’ association, with a legacy of 85 years — will lead a Social Awareness Bruhath Rally, “Drugs-Free Bharatha”, on Friday, 2 October 2026 — Gandhi Jayanti — in the heart of the city. Supported by the Karnataka State Police, the rally will begin at 9:30 AM from Town Hall and proceed to Mysore Bank, bringing together jewellers and members of the trade from across Bengaluru.

Carrying the message ‘End drug addiction, save the nation’s future’ and the youth-focused call “Beda Bro… Beda!”, the initiative aims to raise awareness of the growing threat of drug abuse among young people and to encourage families, schools, colleges and communities to stand together against it.

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Participants will walk dressed in white, a symbol of peace and a clean, healthy society, in keeping with the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. The Association has invited jewellers across Bengaluru to join in large numbers and walk together as one fraternity for a drugs-free Bharatha.

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Speaking ahead of the rally, Dr. Chetan Kumar Mehta, President, The Jewellers’ Association (R), Bengaluru, said, “For 85 years, our Association has stood for trust, and jewellers have been trusted by families across Karnataka for generations. That trust comes with a responsibility to the society we serve. Drug abuse is quietly taking away the future of our young people, and silence is no longer an option. On Gandhi Jayanti, our entire fraternity is stepping out onto the streets of Bengaluru with one clear message to every young person — Beda Bro, Beda. We thank the Karnataka State Police for their support and invite every jeweller in Bengaluru to walk with us.”

The Association believes that the fight against drugs must go beyond enforcement and reach every home. Through this rally, the jewellers’ fraternity seeks to spark conversations within families, workplaces and the wider community, and to support the efforts of law enforcement in building a safer Bengaluru and a healthier Bharatha.

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Event at a Glance

Event

Drugs-Free Bharatha — Social Awareness Bruhath Rally

Date

Friday, 2 October 2026 (Gandhi Jayanti)

Time

9:30 AM onwards

Route

Town Hall to Mysore Bank, Bengaluru

Dress code

White

Organised by

The Jewellers’ Association (R), Bengaluru

Supported by

Karnataka State Police

Committee Members, The Jewellers’ Association (R), Bengaluru

Dr. Chetan Kumar Mehta, President

Sri. G.V. Sreedhar Mentor

Sri. Ashok Rathod Vice President

Sri. R. Srinivas Hon. Secretary

Sri. Goutham Kothari Hon. Treasurer

Smt. Megha D Joint Secretary

Sri. N. Vidya Sagar Director

Sri. Suresh K Ganna Director

Sri. Tushar R V Director

Sri. Kishore M Director

Sri. Hardik C Mathuria Director

Sri. Vijay D R Director

Sri. Ashok Kumar B R Director

Sri. R Madhusudhan Co-opted Director

Sri. Urish Chhajed, Co-opted Director

Sri. Rajesh Lunkad, Co-opted Director

About The Jewellers’ Association (R), Bengaluru

Founded 85 years ago, The Jewellers’ Association (R), Bengaluru is the oldest jewellers’ association in the country and the representative body of Bengaluru’s jewellers’ fraternity. Led by its President, Dr. Chetan Kumar Mehta, and an elected committee, the Association works to uphold trust, ethics, and excellence in the jewellery trade while contributing to social causes that benefit the wider community.

For more information, please visit https://jab.org.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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