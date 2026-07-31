Bergner India Brings The Kitchen to The Runway With Arpita Mehta at India Couture Week 2026

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 31: Bergner India, is the country's leading premium cookware brands, made a striking debut at India Couture Week 2026 through an exclusive collaboration with celebrated designer Arpita Mehta, becoming the first cookware brand to be showcased on the India Couture Week runway, one of India's most prestigious fashion platforms.

Advertisement

Presented at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, where Bergner featured as Show Partner, the collaboration transformed Bergner's latest Excalibur Cast Iron collection created in collaboration with Chef Vikas Khanna into an unexpected source of creative inspiration. Drawing from the collection's signature enamel colours, Arpita Mehta reinterpreted these hues in a couture showcase, blending craftsmanship, color, and contemporary design. This innovative approach blurred the lines between fashion and the modern kitchen.

Advertisement

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Bergner India's ongoing "Fashion for Your Kitchen" campaign, reinforcing the brand's vision of elevating cookware beyond functionality and positioning it as an integral part of contemporary lifestyle, design-conscious homes and premium living.

Advertisement

Today's consumers no longer view the kitchen as merely a functional space, it has evolved into one of the most thoughtfully designed spaces within the home. As aesthetics increasingly influence purchasing decisions, cookware too is emerging as an expression of personal style. Through this collaboration, Bergner demonstrates how thoughtfully designed everyday essentials can inspire creativity far beyond the kitchen.

Speaking on the collaboration, Umesh Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Bergner India, expressed, "This collaboration with ICW and Arpita goes beyond fashion. It's about transforming cookware into an expression of lifestyle and modern living, and inspiring people to see it as beautifully designed objects that enhance how we live, entertain and celebrate. To see Excalibur's colour palette reinterpreted on the India Couture Week runway reflects exactly that philosophy at Bergner, we believe great design should extend to every part of the home, especially the kitchen."

Inspired by the rich enamel finishes of Bergner's Excalibur collection, Arpita Mehta translated its vibrant palette into contemporary silhouettes celebrating confidence, elegance and craftsmanship, a reminder that exceptional design knows no boundaries.

Commenting on the partnership, Arpita Mehta shared, "As a designer, inspiration often comes from the most unexpected places. When I explored Bergner's Excalibur collection, I was immediately drawn to its rich colours, beautiful finishes and refined craftsmanship. Translating those colours into couture was an exciting creative journey, allowing us to celebrate the idea that thoughtful design can seamlessly connect fashion, interiors and everyday living."

With this landmark showcase at India Couture Week 2026, Bergner India has once again demonstrated that innovation is no longer limited to product engineering alone, it also lies in how brands inspire culture, creativity and meaningful consumer experiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)