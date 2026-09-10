DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Bernstein names Paytm a ‘Top Pick’, sees ‘clear right to win’ and a ‘long growth runway’ in merchant lending

Bernstein names Paytm a ‘Top Pick’, sees ‘clear right to win’ and a ‘long growth runway’ in merchant lending

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:42 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Global brokerage Bernstein has named Paytm a “Top pick”, citing merchant lending growth and operating leverage as the key drivers of its earnings growth, while maintaining its Outperform rating on the fintech major with a target price of ₹2,200.

In its latest report on One97 Communications, Bernstein said it sees a “clear right to win for Paytm and a long growth runway” in merchant lending. The target price of ₹2,200 implies a 26% upside from Paytm’s closing price used in the report.

Advertisement

Bernstein expects Paytm’s revenue to grow at a 24% CAGR between FY26 and FY30, supported by growth across payments and financial services. Over the same period, the brokerage expects EBITDA to increase from around ₹5 billion to around ₹70 billion, driven by operating leverage across the business.

Advertisement

Within financial services, revenue is expected to grow at around 27% CAGR during FY26 to FY30, driven largely by loan distribution. Bernstein expects merchant loan disbursals to increase from around ₹280 billion in FY26 to around ₹760 billion by FY30, implying a 28% CAGR over the period.

The report highlighted “attractive product market fit” in merchant loans, noting that around 55% of disbursals come from repeat borrowers. It also pointed to an “inherent risk management advantage”, saying the visibility of daily cashflows provides important data for underwriting the merchants and also provides early visibility to borrower stress. It added that Paytm’s ability to collect the repayments with “minimal opex” creates a competitive advantage versus traditional lenders.

Advertisement

Importantly, the brokerage said its merchant lending growth assumptions do not require a meaningful increase in penetration, with its forecasts driven primarily by growth in the underlying merchant base and ticket size expansion. It estimates merchant penetration to rise from around 8.4% to 12.9%, a relatively modest increase.

Paytm’s existing businesses are also expected to deliver “meaningful operating leverage”. Bernstein forecasts indirect expenses to grow at only around 8% CAGR, saying key cost drivers have peaked. It said technology costs should remain broadly stable, while moderating device additions should keep sales and merchant acquisition expenses in check.

Even without any potential MDR on UPI, Bernstein expects net payment processing revenue to grow at a 24% CAGR during FY26 to FY30, supported by healthy growth in card spends, rising RuPay card usage on UPI and Paytm’s market share gains in the acquiring business.

The brokerage also sees further upside from consumer transaction credit and non lending financial services, saying Paytm’s large consumer base and high engagement within the payments ecosystem provide a “natural advantage in customer acquisition and underwriting.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts