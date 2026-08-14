Bessemer Venture Partners Launches Hackathon to Connect Stellar Engineering Talent with Category-Defining AI Startups

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: Bessemer Venture Partners has announced Bessemer Tech Catalyst, an AI Hackathon designed to connect India's next generation of AI talent with category-defining startups in their portfolio.

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The event will take place in Bengaluru on September 5 and will feature real-world AI problem statements from four of Bessemer's portfolio companies. These include Aivar (agentic AI systems and conversational AI products for enterprises); dCortex (system of action for airlines); MoveInSync (workplace mobility platform used by large enterprises to manage employee transportation at scale); and TBX (formerly TransBnk), which is building financial infrastructure that enables businesses to embed banking services into their products). Sarvam, the AI Partner for the event, will also host a special AI Lightning Round during the hackathon.

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The event is being organised in partnership with MetaMorph, which has worked closely with Bessemer Venture Partners to conceptualise and execute the first edition of Tech Catalyst.

Participants will compete for a ₹7 lakh team prize pool and four Individual Spotlight Awards worth ₹25,000 each, along with additional rewards and exclusive goodies from the portfolio partners.

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Registrations for Bessemer Tech Catalyst are open until August 16, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Interested participants can register through the official event website.

Speaking about the launch of the initiative, Nithin Kaimal, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners, said: "Product-market fit gets you in the game. After that, the companies that win are the ones that out-hire on AI talent. Tech Catalyst is Bessemer's bet on making that happen, for our portfolio and for the ecosystem."

The first edition is expected to bring together more than 300 engineers, developers and AI enthusiasts, creating opportunities for participants to solve real-world engineering challenges while engaging directly with founders, CTOs and engineering leaders from Bessemer's portfolio.

Sharing why the initiative has become increasingly relevant, Deepa Papanna, Head of Talent & Community, Bessemer Venture Partners, said: "As demand for AI talent continues to outpace traditional hiring pipelines, we saw an opportunity to rethink how our portfolio companies find and engage the engineers who will shape their next phase of growth. Bessemer Tech Catalyst is our answer, a day where builders are judged on what they create, not just what's on paper. It gives our portfolio companies direct access to India's deep AI talent pool, and gives engineers a genuine platform to show what they can build."

"Every aspect of Tech Catalyst has been intentionally designed to create meaningful engagement. From the problem statements and judging framework to founder interactions and participant experiences, the objective has been to create a platform where companies and talent can connect through demonstrated capability rather than conventional hiring processes."

Added Swati Gupta, Associate Partner, MetaMorph.

Speaking about the broader vision behind the event, Sanam Rawal, Founding Partner, MetaMorph, said:"The strongest hiring conversations rarely begin with a resume. They begin when people solve meaningful problems together. That's the experience we've designed with Bessemer Tech Catalyst by bringing founders, engineers, and AI talent into one room around challenges that reflect the realities of building AI-first companies."

Each participating company will present an AI challenge inspired by real engineering problems their teams are solving today, giving participants an opportunity to work on practical use cases while interacting with founders and senior engineering leaders.

In addition to the team prize pool and Individual Spotlight Awards, participants will have the opportunity to compete in Sarvam's AI Lightning Round and win exclusive partner rewards and event goodies throughout the day.

With the first edition of Bessemer Tech Catalyst, Bessemer Venture Partners hopes to establish a long-term platform that connects ambitious AI talent with the founders and companies building the next generation of AI products in India.

Interested candidates can register for Bessemer Tech Catalyst at https://hackculture.io/hackathons/bessemer-tech-catalyst

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