Best 43-inch TV for a Bedroom, Study, or Second Screen in India in 2026

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: The 43-inch TV in India remains one of the most popular screen sizes, offering a practical balance of viewing comfort, room fit, and affordability. It suits bedrooms, compact living rooms, study rooms, and secondary entertainment spaces where larger screens may feel excessive. In 2026, the category spans affordable Full HD smart TVs to premium 4K OLED models, with options from Samsung, Lloyd, LG, Haier, and Sony priced between Rs. 26,990 and Rs. 54,900. Buyers can choose between Full HD and 4K resolution, LED and OLED display technologies, and a range of smart platforms based on their viewing habits and budget. With models now available across multiple price segments and feature sets, comparing screen technology, resolution, and smart features is the best way to shortlist the right 43-inch TV.

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During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, shoppers can purchase their preferred 43-inch TV at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by panel type, resolution, and smart features, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.

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Top-selling 43-inch TVs to explore in 2026

The following models cover different budgets, display technologies, and viewing needs:

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Samsung 43 inch Full HD Smart LED TV Black (UA43F5500FUXXL)

- Price: Rs. 26,990

EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,434 per month

- Why it works: This Samsung model is a practical option for bedrooms, study rooms, and secondary viewing spaces where Full HD resolution remains sufficient for cable TV, OTT streaming, and everyday entertainment.

Lloyd 43 inch LED Smart TV Black (43FS451A)

- Price: Rs. 31,990

EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,658 per month

- Why it works: The Lloyd 43FS451A adds smart TV functionality and streaming access at a competitive price, making it suitable for viewers who want essential smart features without moving into the 4K segment.

LG 43 inch 4K UHD Smart TV Black (43UA82506LA)

- Price: Rs. 38,190

EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,886 per month

- Why it works: Combining 4K UHD resolution with LG's WebOS platform, this model offers access to major streaming services and a user-friendly interface. It is one of the strongest value-focused 4K options in this lineup.

Haier 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV Grey (43S800QT-P)

- Price: Rs. 41,500

EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,825 per month

- Why it works: The standout model in this category, the Haier OLED delivers deeper blacks, stronger contrast, and more cinematic picture quality than conventional LED panels. It is particularly suited to film enthusiasts and gamers who watch content in darker rooms.

Sony 43 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV Black (K43S22M12681501)

- Price: Rs. 54,900

EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,902 per month

- Why it works: Sony's image processing and established after-sales support network make this the premium LED option in the lineup. It appeals to buyers who prioritise picture refinement, reliability, and long-term ownership experience.

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time offers on televisions

With Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 830 per month, bringing home a new 43-inch TV this summer is more manageable than ever.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a television from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Splitting the cost of a new 43-inch TV into monthly instalments makes the upgrade significantly more manageable. After comparing features and LED TV prices, shoppers can follow these steps to complete the purchase:

1. Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare 43-inch TV models by panel type, resolution, and smart platform before visiting a store.

2. Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3. Find a partner store: Shortlisted models can be checked at 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

4. Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating panel quality, resolution, and key features.

5. Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures from 3 to 60 months.

6. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed immediately and the TV can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers during the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, now is a good time to upgrade to a 43-inch TV that matches both room size and entertainment needs.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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