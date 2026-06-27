Best Atomberg Ceiling Fans for Bedrooms, Living Rooms, and Smart Homes in India in 2026

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Rising electricity costs have made energy-efficient appliances a priority for many households, and ceiling fans are no exception. Atomberg's BLDC ceiling fan range in 2026 combines lower power consumption with modern convenience features such as remote control, timer functions, boost mode, and smart app connectivity. The lineup spans blade sweeps from 900 mm to 1400 mm across the Renesa, Efficio, Erica, and Studio series, with models priced between Rs. 5,190 and Rs. 9,270. Choosing the right fan depends on room size, airflow requirements, design preferences, and the level of smart functionality required.

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During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, shoppers can purchase their preferred Atomberg ceiling fan at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by blade sweep, series, and smart features, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.

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Top-selling Atomberg ceiling fans to explore in 2026

The following models cover a range of room sizes, design styles, and smart features available across the Atomberg lineup:

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1. Atomberg Renesa 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote

Price: Rs. 5,190

EMIs starting from: Rs. 830 per month

Why it works: A practical option for bedrooms and medium-sized living rooms. The BLDC motor helps reduce electricity consumption, while the remote control makes everyday operation more convenient.

2. Atomberg Renesa 1400 mm 28 W BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote (Matte Brown)

Price: Rs. 5,590

EMIs starting from: Rs. 830 per month

Why it works: The wider 1400 mm sweep provides stronger air circulation across larger rooms and halls while maintaining the energy efficiency associated with BLDC technology.

3. Atomberg Efficio Plus 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote (Sand Grey)

Price: Rs. 5,850

EMIs starting from: Rs. 830 per month

Why it works: Designed for bedrooms, study rooms, and workspaces, this model combines quiet operation with practical features such as a timer and remote control.

4. Atomberg Erica 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote (Snow White)

Price: Rs. 6,750

EMIs starting from: Rs. 830 per month

Why it works: A stylish option for modern interiors, combining a minimalist design with the energy-saving benefits of a BLDC motor.

5. Atomberg Studio Plus 1200 mm 32 W BLDC Ceiling Fan (Earth Brown)

Price: Rs. 7,410

EMIs starting from: Rs. 830 per month

Why it works: Integrates LED lighting and cooling in a single fixture, making it suitable for rooms where both functions are required without additional fittings.

6. Atomberg Renesa Smart Plus 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote (Pearl White)

Price: Rs. 8,860

EMIs starting from: Rs. 830 per month

Why it works: Adds app-based and voice control, allowing users to adjust speed, create schedules, and manage settings through a connected home ecosystem.

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

How to buy an Atomberg ceiling fan from Bajaj Finance partner stores?

Splitting the cost of a new Atomberg ceiling fan into monthly instalments makes the upgrade significantly more manageable. Shoppers can follow these steps to complete the purchase:

- Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare Atomberg ceiling fan models by blade sweep, series, and smart features before visiting a store.

- Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified on the Bajaj Finance website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

Find a partner store: Shortlisted models can be checked at 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating blade sweep, design, and key features.

- Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures from 3 to 60 months.

- Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed immediately and the Atomberg ceiling fan can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers during the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, now is an ideal time to upgrade to an energy-efficient Atomberg ceiling fan that matches both room requirements and design preferences.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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