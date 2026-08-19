Best Cheap Crypto to Buy Now: $BULLSKI Starts at $0.000015

Key Takeaways • A unit price means little alone, because Shiba Inu at $0.00000444 carries roughly 589 trillion tokens and Pepe at $0.00000257 carries about 420 trillion.

Advertisement

• Anyone building a best crypto to buy now shortlist can date the demand here, since stage 1 of the Bullski token sale placed all 1,192,283,023 tokens at $0.00001.

Advertisement

• Rung two costs $0.000015, with 45,829,562 tokens taken and 1,354,170,438 still available out of 1,400,000,000 on August 18, 2026.

Advertisement

• A fixed 120 billion cap, a 16-stage ladder and a $0.0025 listing reference sit behind every rung, with stage 3 printed at $0.00002.

Shopping for the best cheap crypto to buy now usually starts with the smallest number on the screen. Shiba Inu costs $0.00000444 and Pepe $0.00000257, yet supply turns those tiny quotes into $2.62 billion and $1.08 billion. Stage 1 of the Bullski meme coin presale sold out at $0.00001, and stage 2 asks $0.000015.

Advertisement

Prices below were read on August 18, 2026.

Why a Small Number on the Screen Proves Nothing Unit price and value measure different things. Multiply a price by the tokens in circulation and you get what the market pays for the whole project. Shiba Inu looks tiny at $0.00000444 until roughly 589 trillion tokens turn it into $2.62 billion.

Set against that, the cheapest published entry here costs $0.000015 behind a hard cap of 120 billion tokens.

Headroom is the real question. A token already worth $2.62 billion needs billions more to arrive before its price doubles. Searches for cheap crypto that will explode rarely pause for that arithmetic, and the answer shifts completely once supply sits on the page.

Definition: Market value is unit price multiplied by tokens in circulation. It explains why Pepe at $0.00000257 is worth more than Floki at $0.00002023.

Best Cheap Crypto to Buy Now: Four Traded Tokens and One Rung Four names below already trade for a fraction of a cent. One sells at a published rung instead. Reading them side by side shows why a best meme coin to buy now list needs a supply column, not only a price column.

Bullski ($BULLSKI) at $0.000015 With Supply Capped at 120 Billion Bullski runs as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, and 120 billion is the ceiling. Buyers in the sale take 40 percent of that count, the largest single allocation. Pricing follows a 16-stage ladder, so all sixteen numbers are public before anyone pays.

Stage 1 sold out at $0.00001 with its 1,192,283,023 tokens taken. Rung two costs $0.000015 and rung three is printed at $0.00002. A listing reference of $0.0025 sits above the whole ladder.

Each step advances only when it sells out.

Every claim on the site can be checked. Contract code shows as verified on Etherscan, an audit is in progress, the team slice releases on a vesting schedule, and liquidity locks the day trading opens. ETH, BNB and USDT all work at checkout, and stakers earn for as long as the sale continues.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) at $0.00000444 and $2.62 Billion Shiba Inu traded at $0.00000444 on August 18, 2026, down 1.7 percent on the day and 3.7 percent on the week, giving it $2.62 billion across roughly 589 trillion tokens, per CoinGecko. SHIB trades 94.8 percent below the $0.00008616 it printed on October 27, 2021.

Pepe (PEPE) at $0.00000257 and $1.08 Billion Pepe slipped 1.8 percent to $0.00000257 and gave up 11.5 percent across seven days, one of the softer runs in the sector. About 420 trillion tokens exist, which produces $1.08 billion. Its $0.00002803 record from December 9, 2024 leaves PEPE 90.8 percent lower.

Floki (FLOKI) at $0.00002023 and $0.20 Billion Floki costs more per token than Pepe yet is worth far less overall at $0.20 billion. Its price eased 0.8 percent on the day and 5.9 percent over the week. FLOKI trades 94.1 percent below the $0.00034495 it once reached.

VeChain (VET) at $0.00438949 and $0.38 Billion VeChain sat at $0.00438949 after a 2.5 percent daily fall and a 7.5 percent weekly one. Roughly 85.99 billion VET give the network $0.38 billion. Supply chain tracking is the pitch.

Its $0.2810 peak leaves VET 98.4 percent lower, the deepest gap on this page.

Token Unit Price, August 18, 2026 Value of All Coins Move on the Day Distance Below Record $BULLSKI $0.000015 at stage 2 Presale, not listed Fixed rung price No record set Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00000444 $2.62 billion Down 1.7% 94.8% below $0.00008616 Pepe (PEPE) $0.00000257 $1.08 billion Down 1.8% 90.8% below $0.00002803 Floki (FLOKI) $0.00002023 $0.20 billion Down 0.8% 94.1% below $0.00034495 VeChain (VET) $0.00438949 $0.38 billion Down 2.5% 98.4% below $0.2810 Rows three and four make the point without any help. Floki costs eight times more per token than Pepe and is worth roughly a fifth as much. Buyers who want a low entry with a stated ceiling are looking at $0.000015 against 120 billion tokens.

How those steps get set is covered in the note we ran on rung pricing.

Reading the Rung Before You Pay for It Sixteen prices exist on paper before a wallet sends anything. Stage 1 has closed at $0.00001, rung two costs $0.000015, and rung three is printed at $0.00002. Nothing in that sequence depends on a date.

Good to know: Stage 2 holds 1,400,000,000 tokens, and 45,829,562 of them had gone by August 18, 2026, leaving 1,354,170,438. Sales across the whole ladder reached 1,238,112,585. Readers can see how Bullski's supply is fixed on the same page as those counters.

Cheapness only counts with a ceiling attached. A cap of 120 billion cannot rise after launch, while Shiba Inu already circulates roughly 589 trillion tokens. Buyers weighing a new crypto presale against listed meme coins can also read where the cheapest entries are for a wider view.

The Cheapest Published Entry Is Still $0.000015 Demand answered the opening question by clearing stage 1 at $0.00001. Rung two costs $0.000015 now, and rung three is already printed at $0.00002. Every step above asks more again, which is what makes the live rung the lowest published entry left in this token sale.

How to Take the $0.000015 Rung: send ETH, BNB or USDT to a wallet you hold the keys to, open the sale page, read the rung the counter reports, then buy $BULLSKI at $0.000015. Keep a small ETH balance aside for Ethereum network fees.

Remember: A rung price never rises mid-step. Stage 2 holds $0.000015 until its 1,400,000,000 tokens are gone, and stage 3 opens at $0.00002 after that.

Reader Questions on Cheap Tokens and Presale Rungs What Cheap Crypto to Buy Now? Compare value, not the unit price. Shiba Inu at $2.62 billion and Pepe at $1.08 billion already carry weight, while Floki at $0.20 billion and VeChain at $0.38 billion are lighter. Anyone after the best cheap crypto to invest in should read the supply column first and the price second.

How to Buy Presale Crypto? Exchanges do not stock a token that has not listed. Fund a self-custody wallet, choose ETH, BNB or USDT, then finish the purchase on the official sale page at whichever rung is showing. Tokens arrive in the same wallet, and staking rewards run while the sale continues.

Which Meme Coins Look Cheapest Right Now? Pepe shows the smallest number at $0.00000257, though $1.08 billion sits behind it. Bullski shows $0.000015 with 120 billion capped and nothing listed yet. Lists of best altcoins to buy now often carry one of each, since the two hold very different amounts of ballast.

What Makes a Best Crypto Presale Shortlist? Four checks cover most of it, namely a published price ladder, a fixed cap, verified contract code and clear payment options. Bullski shows sixteen rungs, 120 billion tokens, verified code on Etherscan and a choice of ETH, BNB or USDT. Readers asking what crypto to buy now in a flat week can weigh that against a listed name like Shiba Inu at $2.62 billion.

For More Information Website: Visit the official Bullski website at bullski.io Telegram: Join the Bullski Telegram channel at t.me/BullskiCoinOfficial X (Twitter): Follow Bullski on X at x.com/bullskicoin (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)