New Delhi [India], April 09: Bitcoin dominance is sitting above 58% and the Altcoin Season Index is hovering around 34. Historically, that combination has marked the final stretch of Bitcoin season before capital rotates hard into early stage alternatives. Investors who recognise that pattern are not waiting for the rotation to be confirmed. They are already moving. AlphaPepe is in Stage 11 at $0.01367, with over $780,000 raised. Stage 11 is vaporising. The x100 move from $0.013 to $1 is the number circulating in the community right now, and the window to enter before the next stage lands is closing.

Advertisement

Bitcoin Dominance Above 58% as Altcoin Season Index Signals a Historic Rotation Is Building Bitcoin has been trading between $67,000 and $72,000 through April 2026, holding strong while the broader altcoin market waits for its turn. The Altcoin Season Index sitting at 34 out of 100 is firmly in Bitcoin season territory. The last time dominance reached these levels was April 2021, right before altcoins staged one of the most aggressive rotations in crypto history.

Advertisement

That context matters. When the rotation comes, the projects already built, already audited, and already generating revenue do not need time to warm up. They are ready. The capital finds them first.

Advertisement

AlphaPepe: The Best Crypto Presale Positioned for the x100 Move AlphaPepe has added over $50,000 in the last four days as investors move ahead of the next stage price increase. Two separate mechanics are tightening the entry window simultaneously: the price rises every three days, and each new stage adds a further hike on top of that. Every day at $0.01367 is a day that will not come back.

The project is not asking investors to wait for utility. AlphaSwap, the cross chain AI DEX, is live and already generating real fee revenue. The team, well known within the Shibarium ecosystem, delivers consistent and detailed development updates. There is no speculation about what is being built. The progress is documented and visible.

Advertisement

The long term target is direct competition with PancakeSwap and Uniswap at near-zero fees, powered by AI cross chain routing. That is not a small ambition, and the market is beginning to price it accordingly.

The project holds a comprehensive 10/10 BlockSAFU audit, tokens arrive instantly upon purchase with no vesting, and staking offers 85% APR from day one. There are 7,300 holders with 100 new wallets arriving daily.

The x100 narrative is grounded in analyst projections tied to the Q2 DEX launch. Conservative targets sit at $1.50. The aggressive projection reaches $3.00. But the headline number the community keeps returning to is simple: from $0.013 to $1. A $1,000 entry at today's price secures 73,152 tokens. At $1.00 that position is worth $73,152. At $1.50 it reaches $109,728. At $3.00 it becomes $219,456. A Tier 1 CEX listing follows the DEX launch, adding a second major catalyst behind the first.

Conclusion Bitcoin dominance above 58% with the Altcoin Season Index at 34 is the setup. AlphaPepe at $0.01367 with a live DEX, a 10/10 audit, $780,000 raised, and Stage 11 vaporising fast is the opportunity inside it. The x100 move from $0.013 to $1 has a foundation under it. The next stage is approaching. The price at this level will not wait.

Join The AlphaPepe Presale FAQs What is driving the x100 narrative for AlphaPepe? Analysts tracking the Q2 DEX launch are pointing to targets between $1.50 and $3.00. The entry price of $0.01367 against those projections is where the x100 conversation begins. A live product, a 10/10 audit, and a Tier 1 CEX listing on the horizon add structural support to the move.

Why is AlphaPepe considered the best crypto presale right now? AlphaPepe has a live cross chain AI DEX already generating revenue, consistent developer updates, instant token delivery, 85% APR staking, and over $780,000 raised. Stage 11 is active with $50,000 entering in the last four days alone.

What could a $1,000 AlphaPepe entry be worth at launch? At $0.01367, $1,000 secures 73,152 tokens. At $1.00 that is worth $73,152. At the $1.50 analyst target it reaches $109,728. At the $3.00 aggressive projection it becomes $219,456.

Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)