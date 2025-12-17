Despite declining from its ATH of $126K to the mid-$80K area, Bitcoin still outperformed other crypto sectors over the last three months.

This indicates that investors may still favor Bitcoin over altcoins.

Meanwhile, the market continued correcting, leading many retail participants to rotate into early-stage ICOs. Supported by early development progress and $820K secured amid market uncertainty, DeepSnitch AI was highlighted as the best crypto presale in Q4.

Powered by five AI agents, DeepSnitch AI’s prediction and analytics suite will be available to early investors ahead of the January launch.

Why did BTC outperform altcoins? According to Glassnode, Bitcoin outperformed the majority of cryptocurrency sectors in the last three months. The report directly contradicts the Bitcoin Vector platform, which claimed that altcoins dominated the second half of the year.

Glassnode points out that despite Bitcoin retreating by 26% over the span of three months, it’s still not as sizable as the 27% decline in overall crypto market cap recorded in the same time frame.

Moreover, Ethereum lost 36% while the total meme coin market cap suffered a decline of 56%.

According to Nick Ruck of LVRG research, capital inflows remain Bitcoin-centric, with capital concentration demonstrating Bitcoin’s resilience at a time when altcoins struggle to restore relevance.

Even though major altcoins are struggling, presales extended their solid performance. This is especially true considering that DeepSnitch AI, often considered the best crypto presale by many early investors, secured the majority of its funding amid high volatility.

New token launches 1. DeepSnitch AI: Why is DSNT trending? A presale raising $820K is impressive on its own, but when it happens amid high volatility and uncertainty, it may provide an idea of the project’s long-term trajectory. That’s exactly what DeepSnitch AI achieved in the last few months, which led to many in the community dubbing it the best crypto presale of Q4.

The star of the show is DeepSnitch AI’s prediction/analytics suite that leverages five AI agents to not only provide actionable insights, but also predict sentiment shifts, FUD buildups, and the ability to scan tokens for risks.

While many projects leave the utility at the idea stage in early presale rounds, DeepSnitch AI has already deployed three agents. This means the suite is fully operational and the core functions will be made available to early investors.

As one of the most prominent high-potential presales, the project already sparked many 100x projections. Combined with the affordable $0.02846 entry, investing in DSNT could be a ticket to massive returns on small investments if the projected level of success becomes a reality.

High-conviction traders are also in luck, as taking part in the DeepSnitch AI presale before January 1 unlocks exciting bonuses. With a DSNTVIP50 code, you can achieve a 50% bonus on investments above $2K, while the DSNTVIP100 unlocks a 100% bonus for investments above $5K.

https://youtu.be/0T3Plf8_-XY?si=GYAx7CdFwbPNg2uo 2. Remittix: How likely is RTX to grow? Along with DeepSnitch AI, Remittix is one of the most useful early-access crypto sales in the market. With a strong footing in the DeFi sector, Remittix plans to streamline cross-border payments by supporting crypto-to-fiat transfers to traditional banks.

While the focus on the end user is the primary focus, Remittix will also introduce an easy gateway to allow businesses to accept crypto payments.

The RTX token is priced at $0.119, and while it’s not the most affordable presale, considering Remittix’s growth potential. It’s still worth looking at.

3. Maxi Doge: Is MAXI pointless in Q4? Maxi Doge may not be the best crypto presale around. However, it’s still a funny meme coin inspired by the original Dogecoin and introduces a simple utility that gives the project some extra punch.

Community is the key focus as Maxi Doge is akin to a social media platform for trenchers. This angle is further enhanced by community competition that could also boost the appetite for the MAXI token.

MAXI is priced at $0.0002735 and could present a quick earning opportunity, but you shouldn’t expect it to yield long-term gains.

Final words: Time to act The crypto market may be correcting, but it doesn’t mean the same trend will extend into 2026. In fact, January could prove to be quite bullish, judging by historic trends.

Either way, locking down the best crypto presale is a good way to ensure the next year starts with a bang, especially if you go for a high-upside project like DeepSnitch AI.

Plus, with over $820K already secured and an affordable price of $0.02846, DeepSnitch AI isn’t as risky as altcoins, which are affected by volatility. This is especially true when you consider the sheer number of 100x predictions attached to the project.

To extract even more value from your purchase, you can take advantage of the DSNTVIP50 code to achieve a 50% bonus on investments above $2K. If you want to be a true DSNT maxi, you can also apply the DSNTVIP100 code to unlock a 100% bonus on purchases higher than $5K.

The discounts are valid utility January 1, so now is the best time to save your spot in the DeepSnitch AI presale. For community updates, check out X and Telegram.

FAQs 1. Why is DeepSnitch AI considered the best crypto presale? DSNT has raised $820K amid market volatility, offers a five-agent AI analytics suite, and has early deployment of three agents. Its $0.02846 entry price and high projected upside make it an exciting opportunity for traders.

2. How did Bitcoin perform compared to altcoins in Q4? Bitcoin outperformed most crypto sectors, declining only 26% over three months, while Ethereum lost 36% and the meme coin market dropped 56%.

3. What presale bonuses are available for DeepSnitch AI? Using DSNTVIP50 gives a 50% bonus on investments over $2K, and DSNTVIP100 doubles purchases above $5K. Bonuses are valid until January 1.

