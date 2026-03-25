Best Crypto Presale: DeepSnitch AI Enters Final Week With $2.5M Secured and Multiple 100x-300x Predictions, LivLive and Flashpump Start Turning Heads

New Delhi [India], March 25: Lombard and Bitwise announced a partnership to let institutions earn yield and borrow against Bitcoin without moving their assets out of custody. This means that BTC will move from being just a passive store of value to being productive.

Advertisement

With institutional infrastructure moving forward, retail traders are betting on DeepSnitch AI as the best crypto presale.

Advertisement

Securing $2.5M in presale, the project is launching on March 31. Traders anticipate 100x-300x gains, which led to a massive FOMO wave with many investors rushing to reserve the token before it hits live trading.

Advertisement

Lombard and Bitwise combine DeFi lending and RWAs

Lombard, a Bitcoin-based lending infrastructure company, and Bitwise Asset Management announced a partnership to enable institutions to earn yield and borrow against Bitcoin without moving assets out of custody.

Advertisement

Bitwise will be in charge of developing yield strategies combining DeFi lending with tokenized real-world assets, while Morpho will provide the decentralized lending infrastructure for borrowing against Bitcoin.

Leveraging Bitcoin-native tools, including partially signed transactions and timelocks to verify collateral, the positions will be represented on-chain without transferring or rehypothecating the underlying assets.

Bitcoin Smart Accounts eliminate custody, bridge, and counterparty risks simultaneously, which are the three vectors that have historically blocked institutional Bitcoin lending.

The offering will primarily target high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and corporate treasuries.

This represents a significant milestone that could have a significant impact on the liquidity picture in the market, especially considering that $500B is sitting idly.

Retail is bullish on this news, but many traders are more interested in reserving their spot in the best crypto presale before the effects of Bitwise’s new moves are reflected in the charts.

Best presale coins in 2026

1. DeepSnitch AI: Is there still time left to join the DSNT presale?

When institutional capital starts moving, tools that help traders navigate on-chain markets will become even more viable. This is exactly where DeepSnitch AI fits in.

While it was one of the most popular top ICO crypto projects for months, it started picking up even more steam when the core solution was officially completed. On top of that, add the $2.5M raised at $0.04669. The 100x-300x projections and a March 31 launch, and it’s easy to see why it’s considered the best crypto presale in 2026.

The presale window closing so soon did push the FOMO to uncomfortable levels, but DSNT’s listing will also open up access to the sentiment tracker, rug and honeypot scanner, hidden gem finder, token explorer, and on-board LLM for instant DYOR by contract address.

This is the main drive behind the conviction, and also one of the key reasons why everyone is so bullish on the project. Put simply, a platform of such caliber is expected to reach mass adoption, which will in turn consistently push the DeepSnitch AI’s token value.

https://youtu.be/4v93DMP95sU

2. Flashpump: Does FLASH have a future?

While meme projects (and meme-adjacent offerings, for that matter), Flashpump is a crypto presale 2026 that could buck the trend.

Why?

For starters, it combines the meme fun with an AI token creation utility. What extends its appeal even further is that it offers a 100% supply, keeping team allocation at zero. This means there’s no insider selling pressure.

Flashpump is structurally different from everything else in the current presale cycle, and it's not pretending otherwise. A meme plus AI token creation hybrid with 100% community supply and zero team allocation

While it’s still too soon to call it the best crypto presale, Flashpump is by far one of the most interesting tokens in the meme sector.

3. LivLive: Too niche for its own good?

LivLive is special, to say the least. Combining an AR gaming ecosystem with crypto, it promises to merge these two worlds together, attracting both communities in the process.

Think of it as an AR game that introduces a token economy where users will be rewarded for completing physical actions, such as reviewing local businesses and completing challenges with LIVE tokens.

Over $2.2M was raised, which proves that there is interest. However, it’s impossible to conclude if LivLive is the best crypto presale or if it’s a fun experiment that is bound to fall apart after launch. This is because active and consistent daily use and adoption will likely turn out to be an uphill battle.

Final words: Go big or go home

DeepSnitch AI keeps growing and growing. With less than a week remaining, many traders are diving headfirst into the best crypto presale to reserve the affordable early-stage price before Uniswap takes over.

DeepSnitch AI is built for greatness, according to the community. And as luck would have it, you can unlock even more value by pumping up your allocations. Investing $5K or more makes you eligible for the DSNTVIP50 code that puts 50% extra tokens in your bag. Putting in $30K or more will allow you to apply the DSNTVIP300 code for a whopping 300% bonus.

Go big or go home - get your bag in the DeepSnitch AI presale. To receive early updates, plug into X or Telegram.

FAQs

1. What makes DeepSnitch AI the best crypto presale?

DeepSnitch AI has raised $2.5M, and with its token priced at $0.04669, it represents one of the opportunities with the highest upside in 2026. The analytics platform is live ahead of its March 31 launch, and the combination of fundamentals and organic community growth inspired multiple 100x-300x predictions.

2. What did Lombard and Bitwise announce?

Lombard and Bitwise are partnering to let institutions earn yield and borrow against Bitcoin without moving assets out of custody, targeting an estimated $500B in Bitcoin held in institutional vaults. Using Bitcoin-native tools to eliminate custody, bridge, and counterparty risk simultaneously, the platform will roll out in Q2 2026 and could unlock hundreds of billions in previously dormant institutional capital.

3. What are Flashpump and LivLive offering in the current presale market?

Flashpump is a meme plus AI token creation hybrid with 100% community supply and zero team allocation, while LivLive is a blockchain AR gaming token that presents an original concept.

Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)