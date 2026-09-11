Bitcoin is fighting to hold the high-$70,000s as macro pressure hits crypto again, but the bigger bullish target has not disappeared. A return toward $100,000 remains one of the market’s major upside scenarios if BTC can rebuild momentum, while altcoins have been taking heavier damage across the board.

That split is pushing retail to look beyond coins already trading on public exchanges. DigiTap ($TAP) has now raised more than $11.53 million, with Round 4 of 10 already over 80% sold at $0.0589. Unlike presales built entirely around future promises, DigiTap already has a beta financial app downloadable through the App Store and Google Play while $TAP is still pre-market.

Advertisement

Bitcoin Eyes $100K While Altcoins Take the Bigger Hit Bitcoin has held up better than much of the wider crypto market during the latest pullback. Recent market data showed a broad retreat across major altcoins and smaller-cap tokens, with meme coins and several large caps falling harder than BTC as rising yields and macro uncertainty pressured risk assets.

Advertisement

The bullish Bitcoin case still centers on whether BTC can eventually rebuild enough momentum to reopen the road toward $100,000. But for retail, that is a recovery trade in an asset that already has a massive public market behind it.

DigiTap offers the opposite setup. The product is already visible, but the token has not yet opened its first public chart.

Advertisement

Why DigiTap Is Standing Out as a Best Crypto Presale Pick The strongest part of the DigiTap story is not simply that $TAP is cheap. It is that buyers can already see what sits behind the token.

DigiTap’s beta app brings wallet, card and payment functionality into one ecosystem and is already available during the presale. That changes the usual early-stage equation. Instead of buying a token and waiting for a roadmap to become a product, DigiTap buyers can explore the app while $TAP is still moving through Round 4.

That product proof is arriving alongside real presale traction. More than $11.53 million has been raised, Round 4 is over 80% sold, and the current entry remains $0.0589.

$0.0589 Today Comes Before a $0.14 Listing Price DigiTap carries a $0.14 listing price, while Round 4 buyers are still entering at $0.0589. The next presale price is already set at $0.0594, meaning the current entry disappears as the sale progresses.

That gives retail a simple reason to watch the presale before public trading begins. Buyers do not need a complicated valuation model to understand that later rounds mean higher entry prices.

The urgency comes from the combination: the app is already live, but the token is still early. Public-market buyers will eventually get a chart to trade. Presale buyers are entering before that chart exists.

DigiTap Connects the App Back to $TAP The live product also gives $TAP a utility story beyond presale momentum. The token connects to the DigiTap ecosystem through staking, cashback, fee discounts and VIP benefits.

DigiTap also allocates 50% of app fee profits to open-market $TAP buybacks and burns, connecting growth in the financial app directly back to the token economy. That gives DigiTap another point of separation from presales where token demand depends almost entirely on speculation.

For retail looking for the best crypto presale while listed altcoins struggle, that combination is increasingly difficult to ignore: a working app, an active token sale and an entry that still comes before public-market price discovery.

Is DigiTap the Best Crypto Presale While Altcoins Bleed? Bitcoin can still rebuild toward $100,000, and beaten-down altcoins can recover when market conditions improve. But buyers entering those assets today are still buying into established public charts.

DigiTap sits at a different point in the cycle. $TAP remains $0.0589 in Round 4, the beta app is already downloadable, more than $11.53 million has been raised, and DigiTap carries a $0.14 listing price.

The market may be bleeding, but DigiTap’s product is already live while the token is still in presale.

For buyers searching for the best crypto presale before the next market rotation, that early-entry window is the story.

Click To Visit DigiTap Website To Enter The Presale FAQs What is the current DigiTap presale price? $TAP currently costs $0.0589 in Round 4 of 10, with the current round already over 80% sold. The next presale price is $0.0594.

What is the DigiTap listing price? DigiTap carries a $0.14 listing price, compared with the current $0.0589 Round 4 entry.

Why is DigiTap being watched as a best crypto presale? DigiTap already has a downloadable beta app while $TAP remains in presale. More than $11.53 million has been raised, Round 4 is well advanced, and buyers are still entering before the token reaches public trading.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

Crypto Press Release Distribution by BTCPressWire.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)