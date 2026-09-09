Best Crypto Presale: DigiTap Leaves Cardano and XRP Behind as Live Crypto Card Drives Presale Near-Sellout

Cardano and XRP remain two of the biggest names retail watches when the altcoin market starts moving. ADA is trading around $0.22 after a strong early-September rebound, while XRP sits near $1.39 after recently pushing above $1.45. Both can still rally, but buyers chasing the best crypto presale are looking for something Cardano and XRP can no longer offer: an entry before public-market price discovery begins.

DigiTap ($TAP) is hitting that window with a product already in users’ hands. The crypto-card presale has raised more than $11.37 million, sold over 350 million $TAP, and pushed Round 4 beyond 84% sold, while the token remains available at $0.0583 before its first exchange chart appears.

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Cardano and XRP Already Had Their Early-Entry Phase Cardano and XRP have enormous communities, major exchange liquidity and years of trading history. Those strengths keep both assets relevant, but they also mean retail is no longer buying into an undiscovered token before the market has decided what it is worth.

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ADA has already grown into a multibillion-dollar network, while XRP is one of crypto’s most liquid established assets. XRP’s latest market structure still leaves room for another move toward the $1.43-$1.46 region, while Cardano has recently rebounded sharply from its early-September lows.

DigiTap sits much earlier in the cycle. $TAP has no public exchange chart yet, but the product designed to give the token utility is already live.

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For retail hunting the next asymmetric entry, that timing difference is where the DigiTap story starts.

DigiTap Already Has the Crypto Card While $TAP Is Still in Presale Most presales sell a token first and ask buyers to wait for the product. DigiTap has reversed that order.

Its live beta app is already available through the Apple App Store, Google Play and web, combining crypto wallets, cards and payment functionality inside one ecosystem. The platform supports more than 100 crypto assets, giving users a product they can actually open while $TAP remains in Round 4.

That product proof makes DigiTap stand out in the best crypto presale race. Buyers are not being shown a concept deck for a card that may arrive years later. DigiTap already has the app and crypto-card infrastructure while the native token is still before public trading.

$TAP also sits inside the ecosystem through cashback, staking, fee discounts and VIP benefits, giving the token clear utility around how users interact with DigiTap.

The product is already visible. The token is still early. That is the gap retail rarely gets at the same time.

App Growth Feeds Back Into the $TAP Economy DigiTap has also built the token around more than presale demand. 50% of app fee profits are allocated to open-market $TAP buybacks and burns, linking growth in the DigiTap ecosystem directly back to the token economy.

That sits alongside a fixed 2 billion maximum supply with no additional minting. Instead of an open-ended supply expanding in the background, buyers know the maximum $TAP supply before public trading even begins.

More than 120,000 wallets have already connected during the presale, adding another traction signal while DigiTap continues pushing through Round 4.

For buyers comparing DigiTap with established assets such as ADA and XRP, the attraction is not that those coins suddenly stopped being relevant. It is that $TAP is still at the stage where the public market has not priced the story yet.

Round 4 Is Closing Fast at $0.0583 The live product gives DigiTap its strongest differentiation, but the current presale round gives buyers the urgency.

More than $11.37 million has already been raised, over 350 million $TAP have been sold, and Round 4 is now beyond 84% complete. The current price remains $0.0583, with the next presale price moving to $0.0589.

DigiTap also carries a $0.14 listing price, putting today’s Round 4 buyers much earlier in the token’s pricing journey before exchange trading begins.

Cardano and XRP already have their charts, valuations and established market positions. DigiTap already has its crypto-card app, but $TAP still has the entry before the chart exists.

That combination is why DigiTap is pushing into the best crypto presale conversation now. Once Round 4 sells out, buyers may still have another opportunity to enter, but they will not be entering at $0.0583.

VISIT DIGITAP OFFICIAL WEBSITE FAQs What is the best crypto presale right now? DigiTap is attracting attention with more than $11.37 million raised, 350 million+ $TAP sold and a live crypto-card beta app already available while the token remains in presale.

What is the current DigiTap presale price? $TAP is currently priced at $0.0583 in Round 4, which is already more than 84% sold. The next presale price is $0.0589.

What makes DigiTap different from Cardano and XRP? Cardano and XRP are already established public-market assets. DigiTap gives buyers access to a working crypto-card ecosystem while $TAP is still before its first public exchange price discovery.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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