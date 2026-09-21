Best Crypto Presale: DigiTap Live Fintech App and $12.2M Raise Put It Ahead of XRP and Sui for a 100x Breakout

XRP and Sui remain two of crypto’s biggest utility plays, but both already have years of public trading behind them. Ripple continues pushing deeper into institutional tokenization, while Sui has expanded its payments footprint with Daya’s new gasless stablecoin infrastructure across Africa.

Retail hunting for the best crypto presale is looking earlier. DigiTap has now raised more than $12.2 million, sold over 366 million $TAP, and pushed Round 4 beyond 88% sold while the token remains at $0.0589. The difference is even harder to ignore because DigiTap’s beta fintech app is already live while $TAP has yet to reach its first public chart.

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XRP and Sui Already Have Their Public Markets

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XRP has built one of crypto’s largest public markets while Ripple continues extending its infrastructure into institutional finance. Recent investments in ZILO and Licuido add regulated transfer-agency, tokenization and collateral infrastructure to Ripple’s wider capital-markets push.

Sui is also moving quickly. Daya integrated Sui as settlement infrastructure for gasless stablecoin payments across its business products in Nigeria, with expansion planned across additional African markets. Sui is also building around fast settlement, confidential finance and institutional payments.

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Both stories remain strong. But XRP and Sui buyers are entering after their tokens already reached major exchanges and built multibillion-dollar public markets. DigiTap buyers are still getting the part of the cycle that comes before the first exchange listing.

DigiTap Has the Product Before the Token Lists

DigiTap already has what many presales spend months promising: a working fintech product. Its live beta combines crypto and fiat functionality inside one app, with wallet, card and payment tools already built while the $TAP sale continues.

That puts the current presale in a rare position. Buyers are not funding a pitch deck and waiting to find out whether the product appears later. DigiTap’s beta is already live, while $TAP remains at $0.0589 in Round 4.

The traction is already following. More than $12.2 million has been raised, over 366 million tokens have been sold, and 120,000+ wallets are connected. Round 4 is now more than 88% sold, leaving less of the current allocation available before the next price step.

Why the 100x Hunt Looks Different at $0.0589

A 100x move from $0.0589 puts $TAP at $5.89.

XRP and Sui already have large public valuations and deep exchange liquidity. DigiTap is still selling its token before listing, while the underlying fintech product is already operational. That earlier entry is exactly why $TAP is pulling attention from retail searching for the next breakout rather than another recovery move from an established large cap.

The immediate price ladder adds another reason buyers are moving before Round 4 closes. $TAP costs $0.0589 today, moves to $0.0594 at the next presale step and carries a $0.14 listing price. Later-round buyers pay more. Public-market buyers arrive after the presale window is gone.

$12.2M Raised Before the First Public Chart

DigiTap has already crossed the stage where a presale needs to prove whether buyers will show up. $12.2M+ raised and 366M+ $TAP sold put real weight behind the current Round 4 push.

The stronger part is what sits behind those numbers. The app is already live, the next presale price is higher, and $TAP still has no public exchange chart. XRP and Sui offer established utility with mature markets. DigiTap gives retail the earlier entry.

For buyers searching for the best crypto presale with 100x potential, that timing is the difference: the product is already here while the token is still early.

Click To Visit DigiTap Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why Is DigiTap Being Watched as a Best Crypto Presale?

DigiTap has raised more than $12.2 million, sold over 366 million $TAP, and already has a live beta fintech app while the token remains in Round 4 before public trading.

What Would a 100x Move Mean for $TAP?

A 100x move from the current $0.0589 presale price puts $TAP at $5.89. The current Round 4 price moves to $0.0594 at the next presale step.

Why Compare DigiTap With XRP and Sui?

XRP and Sui already trade across mature public markets. DigiTap combines working fintech utility with a token that is still in presale, giving buyers access before $TAP gets its first public chart.

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