Grayscale’s launch of the first US spot Chainlink ETF has defied market expectations, pulling in strong inflows despite a broader crypto downturn. This institutional appetite for regulated altcoin exposure is a massive "buy signal" for the entire sector. As "smart money" accumulates utility tokens, retail investors are scrambling to find the best crypto presale to front-run the next wave of adoption. DeepSnitch AI, a high-utility AI project, is part of this demand. Its presale has surged past $672,000 raised. The current token price is $0.02629, delivering a massive 74% gain for its earliest investors. With a launch coming very soon, the opportunity to enter is closing.

Grayscale Chainlink ETF debuts with $41 million in inflows Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF (GLINK) debuted with impressive strength. On its first day of trading, the fund attracted $41 million in cumulative net inflows and recorded $13 million in trading volume. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the launch as "another insta-hit from the crypto world," noting that it performed exceptionally well compared to other recent launches.

This success comes at a time when the crypto market has been sluggish, making the inflows even more significant. It suggests that professional investors are not leaving. The ETF structure allows these investors to integrate Chainlink into their broader portfolios without managing wallets or keys.

If institutions are buying utility, what's the best crypto presale? DeepSnitch AI: The "live utility" gem launching soon The Grayscale news proves one thing: even in a bear market, institutions buy utility. They aren't scared; they are accumulating. If the giants are buying Chainlink for its infrastructure, you should be looking for the next ground-floor utility gem. DeepSnitch AI is that opportunity. It is the best crypto presale for investors who want to ride the AI trend with a project that actually delivers.

DeepSnitch AI offers live utility in a dead market. Its SnitchFeed intelligence layer is already live in the team's internal environment, tracking whale movements and sentiment shifts in real-time. Staking is also live, offering a dynamic, uncapped APY that has attracted over 16 million DSNT tokens.

The FOMO is real because the launch is imminent. With the presale price at $0.02629 and rumors of Tier 1 exchange listings swirling, the supply shock at launch could be massive. The potential is so huge that the DSNT token would only need to reach $2.63 to hit a 100x target.

This asymmetric upside is why DeepSnitch AI is the top pick for 2026 as the best crypto presale.

https://youtu.be/wEIv5vMKNhY?si=2BwttEqAxulUu1p5 Wall Street Chain (WSC) Wall Street Chain is positioning itself as a strong contender for the best crypto presale in the infrastructure sector. It is a new Layer 1 blockchain built specifically for on-chain games and "degen" experiences.

By isolating this high-volume traffic on its own chain, WSC aims to solve the gas spikes and congestion that plague general-purpose networks like Ethereum. The project is fully EVM-compatible and uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism to ensure fast finality.

Tapzi (TAPZI) Tapzi is targeting the "skill-to-earn" niche, aiming to onboard gamers into crypto through classic games like Chess and Checkers. It allows players to wager TAPZI tokens in matches, with the winner taking the prize pool.

This model offers a clear utility for the token and appeals to competitive players looking to monetize their skills. Tapzi is available on mobile and web, lowering the barrier to entry. While the concept is solid, the "play-to-earn" sector has faced retention challenges in the past.

The bottom line Grayscale's Chainlink success is a beacon for the market. It shows that utility wins. If you want a coin that gives you the best utility and also an opportunity to make a massive profit, join the DeepSnitch AI presale now.

Many regard it as the best crypto presale because it brilliantly combines a huge meme energy with its AI utility. And with a January launch approaching, it won't be long before the massive rally takes off.

Visit the official DeepSnitch AI website, join Telegram, and follow on X (Twitter) for the latest updates.

FAQs Why is DeepSnitch AI the best crypto presale to buy now? DeepSnitch AI is the best crypto presale because it offers asymmetric upside backed by live utility. Unlike speculative tokens, it provides AI agents for investors, creating immediate demand and long-term value.

How does the Grayscale ETF news impact upcoming crypto presales 2026? The success of the Chainlink ETF proves that institutional money is moving into utility tokens. This validates the investment thesis for the new crypto ICO list that focuses on real infrastructure and tools.

Is the DeepSnitch AI launch confirmed for January? Yes, the project is signaling a launch very soon, targeting late January. Many investors have added it to their presale crypto calendar as they wait for the massive rally that will follow.

