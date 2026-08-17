Key Takeaways • Stage 1 sold out at $0.00001, its full 1,192,283,023 allocation claimed.

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• Rung two asks $0.000015 and still held 1,354,170,438 tokens of 1,400,000,000 on August 17, 2026.

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• Sale-wide totals reached 1,238,112,585 tokens, and stage 3 is published at $0.00002.

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• A fixed 120 billion supply runs through a 16-stage ladder toward a launch benchmark of $0.0025.

Anyone shopping for the best crypto presale wants proof rather than adjectives. Bullski has some. Stage 1 of its sixteen steps sold out completely at $0.00001, with all 1,192,283,023 tokens claimed.

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Buyers now pay $0.000015 at stage 2, and 45,829,562 tokens had gone by August 17, 2026. Meme tokens held $24.77 billion that same day, while Bitcoin sat at $62,970 after a soft week.

Why a Sold-Out Stage One Is the Number That Counts Marketing copy is easy to write, and a sold-out allocation is not. Every token in the first step found a buyer at $0.00001, which is the plainest demand signal the presale that sold out stage one can point to. Nothing here rests on trust, because the allocation size and the counter stayed public the whole way.

Sequence matters as well. Rungs on this ladder move only once the tokens for that step are gone, so reaching stage 2 took real purchases rather than a date on a calendar. Lists of the best crypto presales tend to weigh that sell-through above follower counts.

By the numbers: Stage 2 opened with 1,400,000,000 tokens. Buyers took 45,829,562 of them by August 17, 2026, leaving 1,354,170,438 on the rung, while sale-wide totals reached 1,238,112,585.

Best Crypto Presales Get Judged on Four Numbers Four figures tell most of the story on a sale page: how many tokens exist, how many are for sale, what each step costs, and which protections are filed before payment. Judging the best presale crypto comes down to what a project is willing to publish. Shortlists for the best crypto presale 2026 keep landing on the same four.

Supply and the Share Set Aside Supply stops at 120 billion tokens, and that ceiling cannot be lifted later. Presale buyers take 40 percent of the count, which works out to 48 billion tokens across the sale. Set that beside meme names whose float runs into the trillions, and the arithmetic reads very differently.

The Step Prices, Printed in Advance Pricing sits on a 16-stage ladder. Stage 1 closed at $0.00001. Buyers pay $0.000015 today at stage 2, stage 3 is set at $0.00002, and a $0.0025 listing reference sits at the far end.

Each of those numbers was published before the sale opened.

Terms Filed Before Any Payment Protections are on the record too. Source code for the ERC-20 token can be inspected on Etherscan, an audit is in progress, the founding allocation unlocks gradually under a vesting plan, and liquidity is locked once trading begins. Staking and referral rewards run during the sale, and payment goes through in ETH, BNB or USDT.

The Market the Token Will Land In Landing conditions count for something. Meme tokens as a category were worth $24.77 billion on August 17, 2026, up 0.34 percent on the day with $0.88 billion traded, per CoinGecko. Ethereum, the host chain, held $1,878.80.

That sector is why Bullski appears on best meme coin presale shortlists.

Line Reading on August 17, 2026 What it tells a presale buyer Bullski stage 2 $0.000015 per token The price printed on the page today Bullski stage 1 $0.00001, sold out All 1,192,283,023 tokens were claimed Bullski stage 3 $0.00002 The published cost of arriving later Meme sector $24.77 billion, up 0.34 percent The pool this token joins after listing Bitcoin $62,970, down 3.0 percent on the week The anchor market softened, it did not break Ethereum $1,878.80, down 2.1 percent on the week The chain carrying this ERC-20 token Two rows carry the argument. Look at stage 3 at $0.00002, which shows what a later arrival pays, then at the $24.77 billion sector line, which shows the pool this token joins. Our earlier note on that comparison sits in the note we ran on entry prices.

What Bullski Puts on the Page Before You Pay Transparency here is measurable. Token count, step price, allocation size and remaining balance all sit on the page, and each moves only when purchases move it. Buyers never have to reverse engineer the terms from a chat channel.

Watch out: Copycat pages copy artwork, not counters. Measure what Bullski publishes before you pay against the live figures, and treat any page missing them as a page to close.

Scale supplies the last piece of context. Bitcoin carried $1.264 trillion and Ethereum $226.7 billion on August 17, 2026, so a capped 120 billion supply priced at $0.000015 is a different proposition entirely. For the surrounding picture, our wider market read covers how the week treated the majors.

Why Buyers Are Moving on the $0.000015 Step Now Two published numbers frame the decision. Today's rung costs $0.000015. One step higher, stage 3 costs $0.00002, which is 33 percent more for the same token.

Because rungs turn over on sell-outs, that switch can arrive without notice.

Buy $BULLSKI at $0.000015: move ETH, BNB or USDT into your own wallet, reach the official page from a saved address, note which rung the counter displays, and confirm the purchase. Hold back a little ETH for network fees.

Tokens arrive in the wallet used at checkout, and staking can begin without waiting for a listing. Referral rewards run alongside it, so an entry made today can earn before any exchange quotes a price.

Best Crypto Presale Questions, Answered What Is the Next Bitcoin? No token repeats Bitcoin's path, and that coin still holds $1.264 trillion at $62,970. Smaller supply and a lower entry are what people usually mean by the question. Anyone hunting the next big cryptocurrency is really after an early number and a fixed cap, which is exactly what a published ladder provides.

Are Crypto Presales Worth It? It depends on what the project publishes. A sale that prints its supply, its allocation and every step price gives a buyer something to verify, and Bullski prints all three. Selling out stage 1 at $0.00001 adds a demand record, and few options labelled new crypto to invest in carry one.

Roundups of the best crypto presales to buy now change weekly, while those printed figures do not.

Where Do I Buy Presale Tokens? Presale tokens are sold on the project's own site rather than on an exchange. For this one, that means the official Bullski page and the counter displayed on it. Saving the address and returning to it each time keeps buyers clear of lookalike pages, which is the habit that protects any meme coin presale entry.

How to Buy Crypto Presale? Four moves cover it. Get USDT, BNB or ETH into a wallet you control, reach the official page from a saved address, read the rung on the counter, then buy $BULLSKI at the stage two rung. Tokens land in that same wallet, ready to stake straight away.

Anyone weighing the next big crypto usually begins with exactly these four moves.

For More Information Website: Visit the official Bullski website at bullski.io Telegram: Join the Bullski Telegram channel at t.me/BullskiCoinOfficial X (Twitter): Follow Bullski on X at x.com/bullskicoin (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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