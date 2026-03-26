New Delhi [India], March 25: Tether is committed to a full independent audit by one of the Big Four accounting firms, making it the first in the company's history. Considering that USDT has $184B in market cap that hundreds of millions of people rely on daily, this is far from a minor announcement. It's the legitimacy signal the industry has been waiting for.

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While institutional credibility is a solid sign that the market is moving toward, retail is more interested in enriching its portfolios. Since majors are trading sideways, reserving allocations in the best crypto presale is a far better move.

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With a March 31 listing date, 100x-300x predictions, and $2.5M raised, DeepSnitch AI is the option for immediate gains.

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Tether commits to first Big Four audit of USDT reserves Tether announced on March 24 that it selected one of the four largest accounting firms, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG, or PricewaterhouseCoopers, to conduct a full independent financial statement audit of its reserves.

Representing the first such audit in the company's history, the firm was selected through a competitive process, but Tether did not disclose which firm was chosen. The audit will cover assets, reserves, tokenized liabilities, plus an assessment of Tether's internal systems, controls, and financial reporting.

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The audit commitment comes as stablecoin regulation advances in Washington and competition between issuers intensifies. A Big Four stamp on Tether's reserves changes the institutional conversation around USDT significantly.

The stablecoin infrastructure underpinning the entire crypto market just took a step toward the kind of legitimacy that attracts serious capital. Yet, traders positioning ahead of that capital rotation are already looking at the best crypto presale still open.

Trending crypto presales 1. DeepSnitch AI: Best early investor crypto presale for immediate gains While the bear market can be a challenging period to trade in, the wider market is still holding on, and with the industry getting more serious, many are looking for the best new crypto presale.

However, even if you find a quality project, it may take months to see any returns.

This is why DeepSnitch AI, with its March 31 launch and live platform, is not only the best crypto presale for growing your portfolio, but you can also start using it quite soon to level up your trades.

DeepSnitch AI has already completed the brunt of its development (three out of five AI agents are live), meaning core features will be available post-launch. These analytics services include a real-time sentiment tracker, a risk scanner, a tool for finding hidden gems, and so much more.

In the fiscal sense, DeepSnitch AI raised $2.5M at $0.04669, and its credibility and conviction have been tested. Over 47M DSNT tokens are already staked, and the community is genuinely convinced that DSNT could easily go 100x-300x after launching on Uniswap.

The DeepSnitch AI window is closing fast, and since the tool will likely be used daily by traders, it also represents a long-term hold that will only get more valuable with time.

https://youtu.be/4v93DMP95sU 2. Remittix: Best crypto presale for DeFi investors? Introducing cross-border payments that actually reach recipients in local currency without requiring a crypto exchange account, Remittix certainly has a future based on the basic idea alone.

In fact, $30M raised at $0.13 proves the point that Remittix could be the best crypto presale play for those in the DeFi sector.

There are also things to do while waiting for launch - the iOS wallet is already live, and the delivery track record is a lot cleaner than most DeFi projects that spend years shipping only promises.

While the risk is market saturation, Remittix has the numbers to prove that many are already on board with its core offering.

3. SUBBD: Creator economy, AI, and blockchain combo? SUBBD is an early investor crypto project that sits right in the middle of AI tools and creator monetization, which is already successful. Around 2K creators with combined 250M followers are on board, which, credit where credit is due, are some impressive figures.

It goes beyond sheer content monetization, though. SUBBD’s AI tools provide some extra weight to the long-term narrative, and the idea is to keep both creators and their audiences on the platform.

While around $1.5M is in the bank, the launch date is yet to be confirmed.

Final words: Start your bullish journey Tether just committed to the first Big Four audit in its history, and despite the bear market, DeepSnitch AI's listing date of March 31 is nothing short of perfect.

Look at it this way: the appetite for runners is high, and majors are unlikely to make sharp pumps until the wider crypto market shifts into the bull territory.

Not only is it the best crypto presale, but DeepSnitch AI is a good way to fulfill your whale ambitions, as you can get extra DSNT tokens on large allocations. Simply apply one of the bonus codes (like the DSNTVIP300 that unlocks 300% extra on $30K+) during purchase, and you can claim the tokens after March 31.

Start your bullish journey with the DeepSnitch AI presale and stay on top of the latest updates on X or Telegram.

FAQs 1. What makes DeepSnitch AI the best crypto presale? DeepSnitch AI not only locked down $2.5M, but has also inspired various 100x-300x projections as the community is on board with its analytics suite. March 31 is also a favorable time for release, as many traders are rotating into presales as majors continue trading sideways.

2. What did Tether announce about its Big Four audit? Tether is committed to a full independent financial statement audit by one of the Big Four accounting firms. The audit covers assets, reserves, tokenized liabilities, and internal controls. For a stablecoin with $184B in market cap, relied on by hundreds of millions of users, a Big Four stamp significantly changes the institutional credibility conversation around USDT.

3. What are Remittix and SUBBD offering in the current presale market? Remittix is a cross-border crypto- fiat payment protocol with $30M raised and a live iOS wallet. SUBBD is a creator monetization and AI tools platform with $1.48M raised and 250 million followers.

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