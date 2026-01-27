Best Crypto Presales for February Include SHPRO and PEPA, but the Upcoming Coin With the Most Explosive 100x Potential Is DeepSnitch AI

The final week of January started with macro indicators grabbing headlines. Gold’s seemingly unstoppable rally combined with another retreat in Bitcoin prices, creating a bearish mood among crypto enthusiasts.

Knowing that BTC and big-cap altcoins have very limited potential, many investors are looking instead for the best crypto presale.

Two ongoing presales, Pepepawn and Shieldguard Protocol, are gaining traction. But among upcoming cryptos, it is DeepSnitch AI the one that everybody’s talking about. The AI system is coming to disrupt crypto investing and explode 100x or more in the process.

Bitcoin retreats as gold hits $5,000

On Jan. 26, as soon as markets opened in Asia, gold hit $5,000 for the first time ever. In contrast, Bitcoin (known by some as “digital gold”) suffered a sharp drop, falling to just above $86k at some point.

As an analysis noted, while gold is increasingly seen as a durable regime shift, Bitcoin on-chain data shows older holders selling into rallies, with newer buyers absorbing losses.

Understandably, this pattern is upsetting many retail investors, who are now searching instead for the best crypto presale; the one that could really make their money grow.

Bitcoin suffered a sharp pullback as gold hit a historic $5,000 mark. (Source: TradingView).

Among the traits that characterize the best crypto presales are:

1) a strong alignment with trends in the crypto space.

2) a clear and concrete utility for the new coin.

The next section presents some of the top crypto presale projects, which score well in both dimensions.

Presales with good potential for February

1. DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)

DeepSnitch AI is a system of AI agents (most of which are already implemented) that generates market intelligence out of real-time crypto data. Small investors, instead of absorbing most losses (like in the above analysis noted), would get data-based guidance on underlying trends, and this is just an example of the many features offered by DeepSnitch AI, all of which empower investors.

This powerful tool, coupled with a massive target market (more than half a billion crypto holders worldwide), and an unusually advanced stage of product development, has triggered one of the best crypto presales on record in terms of speed.

In just 4 stages out of 15, more than $1,350,000 has been raised. In fact, given a speed that was well beyond expectations, the presale schedule has been extended, a decision that, in this particular case, benefits early holders, since they have internal access to a learning intelligence ecosystem, giving them an edge over later DSNT buyers.

And it’s not too late to gain that edge. Right now, the entry price is still only $0.03681, a level that generates huge room for growth. Add to that a generous bonus offer, and the result is a clear 100x moonshot.

For instance, if you buy $10,000 in DSNT’s at the current price you would get over 271k tokens, but with the 150% bonus that you get with that amount, your wallet will receive almost 680k DSNTs. When the DSNT price hits $1.5 (which, in a baseline scenario, is expected to happen 4 months from now), those 680k DSNT’s would be valued over a million dollars.

But time is of the essence, every day, every minute that goes by, gives a bigger edge to those who already boarded this trip to the moon. You should jump in now and take part in the presale.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djEyt7U_1rY

2. Pepepawn (PEPA)

Pepepawn is gaining traction as one of the best crypto presales of the moment, with a clear utility: to work as a meme token that can be used for taking loans, as well as getting staking rewards. So far, the presale has raised over $2.7 million in 11 stages, with a current price of $0.00045.

For those interested in meme tokens with certain utility, Pepepawn looks like a good alternative to “pure memes” like PEPE or DOGE.

3. Shieldguard Protocol (SHPRO)

SHPRO powers a security-first crypto platform. Its token sale is currently in its initial stage, making it an early-stage investment. Its hardcap is $6 million, making it a relatively low-cap presale. Given that the presale is just beginning, the entry price is still only $0.01.

Those looking for presales where they can enter very early in the game will find SHPRO to be among the best crypto presales ongoing right now.

Conclusion

SHPRO and PEPA are among the best crypto presales right now, but the upcoming crypto with the biggest potential is DeepSnitch AI.

However, if you want an edge over other investors and enjoy returns that could easily exceed 100x, you have to buy now and take advantage of the given bonuses: 30% code: DSNTVIP30, 50% code: DSNTVIP50, 150% code: DSNTVIP150, 300% code: DSNTVIP300.

Visit the official website to buy into the DeepSnitch AI presale now, and visit X and Telegram for the latest community updates.

FAQs

What advantages does an early presale give?

Some think that the best crypto presales are those just beginning. This is because the entry price will be at its lowest. However, very early-stage presales are generally riskier.

Is DeepSnitch AI an early-stage presale?

DeepSnitch AI could be characterized as a “late-stage early” presale. Its product development process is in a late-stage, yet the presale itself is in its 4th stage out of 15. That’s the best of two worlds.

What is the expected DSNT price for mid-2026?

It is expected that by the end of June, DSNT will be around $3.5. That is almost 100 times its current price, but if you use any of the bonuses, your returns will easily exceed 100x.

