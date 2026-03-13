New Delhi [India], March 13: Despite some recent setbacks for the sector, meme coins are still very popular. In fact, some of the best crypto presales this month in terms of fundraising are memes. But it is undeniable that the sector is evolving towards a more utility-focused nature.

Advertisement

DeepSnitch AI is one of the best examples of this. The upcoming crypto is an AI coin but also a meme. It perfectly mixes the best of both worlds. And given that the presale is ending on March 31, everyone is rushing to get a piece of what is already called by many the greatest crypto explosion of 2026.

Advertisement

Ark Invest sees quantum computing as a long-term peril, not an imminent threat

Advertisement

Finding the best crypto presales requires careful analysis of their whitepaper, audits, business case, etc. But it also involves assessing how they fit with what is happening in crypto at the time they are supposed to hit markets.

Lately, there has been a lot of speculation on how serious is the so-called “quantum threat” is against Bitcoin and crypto. One of the most renowned voices, Cathy Wood, the CEO of crypto investment firm Ark Invest, recently downplayed fears of something imminent and instead considered quantum computing something to take seriously in the long run.

Advertisement

Interestingly, if you look at the list of innovative crypto startups that come every month, there isn’t much about quantum-resistant infrastructures. This lack of representation for quantum coins among the tokens usually named among best crypto presales is a telling sign. Instead, memes are way ahead of quantum coins.

Here are some of the next big crypto presales this month.

Meme presales to monitor this month

1. DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)

DeepSnitch AI is the clear leader among disruptive blockchain projects this year. Its AI implementation is the most sophisticated in the industry to this day, and it will have a transcendental impact on how crypto investing is conducted in the future.

In a nutshell, DeepSnitch AI is a system of AI agents that generate market intelligence out of real-time crypto data. The agents perform individual tasks, but work in unison as a “brain ecosystem” that radically improves DYOR (do-your-own-research) and crypto investing. And this powerful tool will be available for each and every one of the more than half a billion crypto holders around the world.

All of the above make it the best crypto presale of this year, and investors have not failed to notice that. In just 7 stages, DeepSnitch AI has raised more than $2.1 million, despite a still low entry price of only $0.04399.

In addition, there are bonuses according to the amount invested. For instance, a $2k investment would get a 30% bonus. That will transform a 77x price increase into 100x returns in a second.

But the presale is ending soon, on March 31. The window of opportunity for this unique shot at exponential returns is closing fast, and the time to participate in the presale is today.

https://youtu.be/jVCQ30HIJj8

2. Maxi Doge (MAXI)

When it comes to fundraising volume, Maxi Doge is still one of the best crypto presales ongoing. It has raised more than $4.6 million (though it has taken considerably longer than DeepSnitch AI).

Something that keeps attracting investors is that Maxi Doge doesn’t refrain from its “pure meme” nature (no intrinsic utility). In this sense, for those who like simple memes, it is a good option to consider.

3. Pepepawn (PEPA)

Pepepawn is a meme coin based on Pepe, but with a twist. It introduces the idea of being a pawn shop for digital assets. In this sense, it is not a pure meme, but it also has some utility.

This has been positively welcomed, and as of March 12, PEPA has raised almost $3 million in 11 stages. Not a pace as impressive as that of DeepSnitch AI, but one that places it among the best crypto presales of this month.

Conclusion

Maxi Doge and Pepepawn are among the best crypto presales this month, but the presale that is making everyone rush before it ends on March 31 is DeepSnitch AI.

If you want to enjoy exponential returns this year, you must invest now and take advantage of the bonuses (30% code: DSNTVIP30, 50% code: DSNTVIP50, 150% code: DSNTVIP150, 300% code: DSNTVIP300).

Visit the official website to buy into the DeepSnitch AI presale now, and visit X and Telegram for the latest community updates.

FAQs

What else makes DeepSnitch AI one of the best crypto presales?

An important factor is DeepSnitch AI’s unusually advanced product development stage for a presale. The AI system is already fully operational, alive, and thinking.

Why is DeepSnitch AI growth potential so massive?

Because DeepSnitch AI is targeting a huge market with a product that will be immensely useful. Viral adoption will make the price of DSNT spike.

How much adoption would make the price of DSNT spike 100x?

The estimation is that when DeepSnitch AI reaches 1.45 million users, DSNT’s price will be $4.5, which is more than 100x its current price.

Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)