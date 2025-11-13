Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner CleanSpark is raising $1.15 billion to expand its operations and pivot into AI data centers. Institutions are showing massive interest and investment in the AI sector. That's why you should be looking for the best crypto to buy now within this sector. DeepSnitch AI is what many consider the best shot at getting a top token with massive potential in the AI x crypto market. It is building an AI intelligence suite for crypto investors. Its presale is still early, in Stage 2, and has already surged past $520,000 raised. The current price is only $0.02244, which has already delivered a 50% gain for those who joined at the opening price.

Advertisement

CleanSpark raises $1.15 billion to expand CleanSpark announced a $1.15 billion senior convertible note offering. The Bitcoin mining company, listed on Nasdaq, is raising this capital to expand its mining and data center operations, with a clear pivot toward servicing the booming artificial intelligence industry. The offering is expected to close on November 13 and will provide the company with approximately $1.13 billion in net proceeds.

Advertisement

The company has clearly outlined its plan for the capital. It will use $460 million to repurchase common stock, a move to boost shareholder value. The remaining proceeds will be used to expand its power and land portfolio, develop new data center infrastructure, and repay outstanding debt. This is a clear signal that CleanSpark sees the rapidly growing AI industry as a part of its future, alongside Bitcoin mining.

Advertisement

This is a massive capital raise that indicates a major trend: the combo of crypto infrastructure and the AI revolution. When publicly traded companies are raising billions to build AI data centers, it validates the long-term potential of the entire AI-crypto sector.

Which altcoins are ready to rally? DeepSnitch AI: The best crypto to buy now with a 100x potential Many investors consider DeepSnitch AI the best crypto to buy now. CleanSpark's $1.15B raise proves the "smart money" is pouring into AI. We're also in a perfect "high-beta" sweet spot. The Fed's rate cuts are boosting risk appetite, and strong ETF demand is providing a solid floor for the majors. This is the ideal time for early AI utility projects. With a Santa rally just around the corner, an audited, stakable, ground-floor presale like DeepSnitch AI is the perfect opportunity.

Advertisement

While projects like Render and TAO proved investors will pay billions for AI infrastructure, DeepSnitch AI is building the tools for the millions of investors entering that market. This proprietary tech is its long-term value. For example, its SnitchScan agent is your personal AI security guard. It’s being built to dig into smart contracts to find the red flags and rug-pull traps before you invest.

This is a project that is shipping code. The team just confirmed that SnitchFeed, its core intelligence layer, is now deployed and running in their internal environment. This is all backed by a "yield while you wait" staking program. The community has already shown its belief by staking up over 12.2 million DSNT tokens. This combination of utility, massive AI market potential, and a cheap price makes DeepSnitch AI a prime candidate for the next crypto to 100x.

https://youtu.be/NuiKPjPDyn0?si=bO48xAyCW-hGxNf0 Uniswap (UNI) market update Uniswap (UNI) has been one of the market's trending coins this week, surging 71% while the rest of the market has been down. This massive rally is due to two major fundamental catalysts: Hayden Adams' proposal to activate the protocol "fee switch" and the announcement of a new UNI burning program. These moves are seen as a direct way to return value to UNI holders, and the market has responded with extreme enthusiasm.

This decisive move has pushed technical sentiment to a bullish stance. However, it comes with a major warning sign. The 14-day RSI is at 74.37, which is in "overbought" territory. This suggests the rally is overheated, and a short-term pullback is highly likely. The long-term forecast points to a solid 25% rise by late 2025, but its multi-billion dollar cap means its 100x days are over.

COTI (COTI) market update COTI (COTI) has also been a strong outperformer, rallying 54% in the last seven days. This surge is linked to the launch of "COTI Earn Season 2: UPRISING," a new community engagement and rewards program that has clearly generated a lot of excitement. This shows the project has a strong, active community that can be mobilized by new initiatives.

However, the technical outlook for COTI is very conflicting. While the short-term rally is strong, the overall sentiment is neutral, and its 14-day RSI is in a healthy range. But the long-term price prediction is surprisingly bearish, forecasting a 9.99% drop by December. This suggests that, while its community is strong, the project may face long-term, fundamental, or technical issues that are holding its price back.

Final thoughts Trending coins this week, like Uniswap and COTI, are making big moves. However, UNI is overbought, and COTI has a bearish long-term forecast. The smart bet is on the ground floor of the AI revolution. DeepSnitch AI, with its 50% gain for early backers and its essential "picks-and-shovels" AI utility, is the best crypto to buy now for 100x potential.

The presale is currently in Stage 2, with 13 more stages to go. Each stage is selling out very fast, and that means the cheap entries also disappear. Those who take action now will likely benefit from the massive 100x rally that many expect after it launches on exchanges.

Visit the official DeepSnitch AI website, join the Telegram, and follow on X (Twitter) for the latest updates.

FAQs What are the top cryptocurrencies to buy today? The top cryptocurrencies to buy today are often "high-beta" projects in high-growth sectors. With the Fed easing and a Santa rally approaching, the best altcoins for portfolio growth are in AI. DeepSnitch AI is a top pick because it's an audited, stakable presale.

Is DeepSnitch AI the next crypto to 100x? DeepSnitch AI is positioned as one of the best crypto investments because its utility is "bear-proof." It is a tool that is always in demand, whether the market is up or down.

How does DeepSnitch AI's staking program work? The "yield while you wait" staking program is a key feature. With over 12.2 million DSNT tokens already staked, it allows presale investors to lock their tokens now and earn a dynamic, uncapped APY.

Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)