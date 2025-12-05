Bitcoin slid lower alongside global equities as hopes for rapid rate cuts cooled, dragging risk-heavy assets with them. Asian desks kept a level head, but a cluster of large-holder transfers dumped heavy sell pressure into the market. Still, JPMorgan expects Bitcoin to form a solid price floor before a powerful run in 2026. This is a prime stretch for early-stage projects, and DeepSnitch AI is an incredibly strong choice among them. About to open its doors, with much of the toolkit already live and the uncapped staking pool up and running, the token is at $0.02629, about 70% above its initial $0.01510 tag.

The AI platform flags big-money movements and fresh narratives as they happen, and that utility has drawn traders in, with a raise having crossed $658K.

Crypto liquidations nearly triple as leverage unwinds Crypto liquidations hit $439 million on December 2, nearly triple the previous day’s tally. More than $270 million came from long positions alone, with Bitcoin and Ether absorbing most of the damage. The surge was a classic case of overstretched leverage getting blindsided by a sharp volatility burst.

This kind of forced reset often signals the point where sharper capital starts stepping in. Ethereum’s treasury-trade activity dropped roughly 80% as conditions cooled, while Bitcoin and stablecoin settlement infrastructure advanced through new Visa and Mastercard integrations.

Traditional finance is quietly laying down the rails for broader crypto adoption at the exact moment retail traders are stepping back.

Top cryptocurrencies to buy today DeepSnitch AI: Best crypto to buy now with launch near When the market turns predatory, and Bitcoin feels like it’s dragging everything into open water, most traders freeze. DeepSnitch AI was built by experts on-chain analysts for exactly these moments, the kind of environment where information becomes oxygen.

If you’re hearing the name for the first time, then the main thing you should know is that DeepSnitch AI is an intelligence layer built by traders, for traders, designed to expose signals the market hides.

Right now, the best crypto to buy isn’t another “maybe it pumps” story, that much is clear. It’s going to be the project giving traders an actual edge in a dead market. DeepSnitch AI’s five intelligence agents sweep the chain, watch whales, map sentiment, and ping you the second something tilts. When the chaos hits and traders feel hunted, DeepSnitch AI token holders are the rare group with tools instead of hope.

Its live utilities do the heavy lifting, with SnitchFeed catching mood flips, FUD storms, and whale splashes as they happen. SnitchScan filters out shady tokens using cold, unforgiving metrics to note developer footprints, LP locks, contract age, and rug signatures. And as a result, traders can truly avoid stepping on landmines.

The transition from prototype to operational intelligence engine is complete, with real-time alert banners, sentiment visualisations, and backend logic tuned to detect micro-narrative flips. A full suite is on the way, with a dashboard already up and tying it all together.

At $0.02629 with more than $658K raised, DeepSnitch AI is one of the top cryptocurrencies to buy today because it doesn’t need billions to run; it only needs time. Render and Bittensor proved that AI infrastructure can send valuations vertically. DeepSnitch AI is way earlier. It’s also cheaper, audited, stakable, and launching imminently..

In a market that occasionally gives nothing, DeepSnitch AI is designed to give retail its power back. Early holders get the asymmetry, but there’s still time to buy in to reap the rewards of what is gearing to be a moonshot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djEyt7U_1rY Sui: Short-term bounce meets resistance Sui bounced nearly 20% to around $1.70 after touching $1.68, riding bullish community sentiment.

The short-term momentum looks solid, but the broader trend remains bearish until Sui pushes above the $1.88 to $2.00 resistance zone.

From here, Sui is forecasted to drop 25% and reach below $1.35 by early January. Current sentiment is bearish, Fear & Greed Index shows 28 (Fear).

To hit $10, Sui would need a 491% gain, which will likely not happen until many years from now.

BOB: Post-listing pump meets gravity BOB (Build on Bitcoin) exploded nearly 98% after its Bithumb listing, trading at around $0.022 with a market cap of below $50 million and unusually high volume above $79 million. That's a 275% volume surge, pushing the volume-to-market cap ratio to 164%.

Listings almost always give tokens their day, but 80% of the time, these spikes retrace once hype cools. With over 2.2 billion circulating supply, profit-taking happens quickly.

If momentum fades, BOB could pull back toward $0.016, in roughly a 30% correction.

Bottom line Market dips aren't a pure crisis. They’re also a strategic entry point. It’s natural for retail traders to feel powerless, but DeepSnitch AI is a rare opportunity that will also put that power back in traders’ hands, and early holders will benefit most.

At presale size with tools already live and launch approaching fast, even a touch of demand could propel DeepSnitch AI to 100x. Its proven utility makes the case for it, but so does its street cred now that it’s shipping tools.

The best crypto to buy now isn't a major at peak valuation. The next crypto to 100x is, barring any wild surprises, going to be an early project priced at $0.02629 already shipping operational tools. That’s precisely why DeepSnitch AI is among the top cryptocurrencies to buy today and one of the trending coins this week with over $658K raised.

Visit the website to buy into the presale before launch and follow X and Telegram for official updates.

FAQs What is the best crypto to buy now during the dip? DeepSnitch AI is the best crypto to buy now, priced at $0.02629 with over $658K raised, live tools, and launch approaching soon.

Which trending coins this week have strong upside? Sui and BOB are trending coins this week, but DeepSnitch AI offers superior potential with live utility and micro-cap pricing.

What is the next crypto to 100x in 2026? Many believe DeepSnitch AI is the best crypto to buy now precisely because it has all the fix-ins to be the next crypto to 100x. At $0.02629 with live tools and imminent launch, it needs far less capital than majors to deliver explosive returns.

