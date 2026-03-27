New Delhi [India], March 27: The UK government is taking steps towards implementing a ban on political contributions related to digital assets. This could have a substantial influence on the market.

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In other news, Bitcoin has fallen below $70,000. Zcash is also seeing significant declines. This news has prompted investors to find the best crypto to buy now.

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The search has led them to DeepSnitch AI (DSNT), which has raised over $2.5 million and is up more than 220% to its current price of $0.04669.

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As investors continue to explore the best altcoins to buy now, DeepSnitch AI is quickly becoming one of the best cryptocurrencies in 2026, driven by strong growth projections ahead of its March 31 deadline.

UK moves toward temporary restriction on crypto political donations

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The UK government is taking steps to introduce a temporary restriction on cryptocurrency-based political party donations. This comes after growing concerns about the overall process.

The decision has been based on the findings of the Rycroft Review. This is an independent review of foreign financial interference in the UK’s electoral process.

In a session at Parliament, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of protecting the democratic process, stating that the proposed moratorium will target political contributions made via cryptocurrency.

Best crypto to buy now: DeepSnitch AI growth projections dominate headlines with few days to launch

With just days until launch, growth projections for DeepSnitch AI are reaching 1000x. It's no surprise, as investors are seizing this last chance to buy what many are calling the best crypto to buy now.

While most presales take months to deliver on their promises, DeepSnitch AI's utility has been available since the early phases. Users are already making better decisions, executing trades with more confidence, and gaining real insight into market movements.

This value creates habits. Both experienced traders and newcomers are adopting DeepSnitch AI’s five AI agents as a daily tool. The consistent adoption doesn't just drive price pumps. It builds long-term relevance that lasts far beyond launch day.

So why buy now without delay? The timeline is tight: the presale ends March 31 at 11 AM (UTC), and just one hour later, at 12 PM (UTC), DSNT goes live on Uniswap. Additional CEX and DEX listings are expected to follow, which means exposure and price pressure will only increase.

This is the best crypto to buy now, and this is your last chance to be part of it before the launch changes everything. Don't wait. Secure your position today.

https://youtu.be/K6HGIhxrfsI

BTC falls below $70k as geopolitical tensions affect momentum

Bitcoin has had a mixed run in March. The asset climbed 10% over the past month, rising from $67,950 on March 2 to $69,507 by March 26. At one point, BTC even pushed above $71,600, sparking optimism among traders searching for the best crypto to buy now.

That didn’t last. Prices pulled back sharply after reports from Iran’s state media contradicted earlier comments by Donald Trump about a possible ceasefire involving the U.S. The denial quickly erased market confidence, dragging Bitcoin back below $70K.

Zcash records 5% monthly decline amid general bearish sentiment

Zcash hasn’t been able to hold onto its early-month momentum, reflecting the broader cooling trend across the market. The privacy-focused coin was trading at $245 on March 2, but by March 26, it had slipped to $221.

While there were brief upward moves during the month, they weren’t strong enough to hold off the selling pressure. Most of this decline can be attributed to investors rotating out of Zcash and into more AI and DeFi-focused projects.

Conclusion

The DeepSnitch AI presale deadline has come at just the right time, with many already calling it the best crypto to buy now in the middle of a bear market. For investors who have lost and those willing to stop losing, this is the last opportunity to join DeepSnitch AI.

This presale window also presents a chance for investors to multiply their holdings. With a $2,000 purchase, investors can get 55,687 DSNT tokens when they apply the (DSNTVIP30) code instead of 42,836 tokens. This alone shows why DeepSnitch AI is the best crypto to buy now.

The best time to join is now. Visit DeepSnitch AI’s website and check out their X and Telegram to keep up with updates.

FAQs

What makes DeepSnitch AI the best crypto to buy now?

DeepSnitch AI has recorded over $2.5 million in presale, and the growth projections since its presale deadline announcement have been astronomical. This can only mean it is the best crypto to buy now.

Can BTC reclaim $100k?

While BTC can reclaim $100k, it would need the right market conditions to do so. However, DeepSnitch AI doesn’t need market sentiment to grow as its value ensures long-term relevance.

What happens after the DeepSnitch AI presale deadline?

One hour after the presale ends, DeepSnitch AI will begin public trading on Uniswap. There will also be a seven-day window for users to claim their staked tokens and bonus rewards.

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