Crypto spot volumes have halved since October, sliding from $2 trillion to $1 trillion across major exchanges, possibly a sign of broad investor retreat. Yet, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest isn't stepping back, and the firm added crypto-linked stocks on 2 February, even as prices bled.

Advertisement

This is a classic case of institutions accumulating during fear, which is to say that the best crypto to buy now could be DeepSnitch AI, a token with true 1000x potential for early 2026. This AI-powered platform is designed to level up retail trading, with a presale at $1.47M and tokens priced at $0.0383, up 153% from its $0.0151 start. Tools have shipped already, proving its credibility beyond a shadow of a doubt, and launch is close at hand.

Advertisement

Volumes hit lows while ARK accumulates crypto-linked stocks

Advertisement

With fast and persistent pullback, Bitcoin is now 37.5% below its October highs, while Binance’s BTC trading volume has slid from $200 billion to roughly $104 billion. The stablecoin market has shrunk by about $10 billion, and analyst Darkfost describes the mood as clear investor disengagement.

But then, ARK’s trading on Monday points to a more selective interpretation. The firm bought 235,077 Robinhood shares worth $21.1 million and added 274,358 BitMine shares valued at $6.2 million across its Innovation and Blockchain and Fintech ETFs.

Advertisement

Those purchases landed on a rough day, with Robinhood and BitMine both falling close to double digits, and Justin d’Anethan of Arctic Digital summed it up by calling the correction bitter medicine that helps flush excess leverage and cool speculative behavior.

This divergence between sentiment and institutions is often where the best among trending coins this week are going to begin forming their bases. As for the best crypto to buy now, all developments lead to DeepSnitch AI, as compressed market conditions can create exactly the kind of asymmetric setup where early positioning pays off in huge doses.

Three tokens with strong 2026 prospects

1. DeepSnitch AI

Finding information too late, buying into tokens that are structurally designed to fail (whether through honeypots, hidden taxes, or liquidity traps), and all related trips and falls are set to be a thing of the past thanks to DeepSnitch AI. The token’s platform was built to address all of this and more by expert on-chain analysts who know exactly how to best support retail trading.

The platform runs five AI-powered agents that work together as a pre-buy intelligence system. You can spot trending tokens through live alerts, check holder distribution and liquidity depth, run instant contract audits that return plain verdicts, and ask plain-language questions if you'd rather not interpret dashboards yourself. The system checks what’s tough to inspect on your own, from ownership control to lock status, tax mechanics to known exploit patterns.

DeepSnitch AI is almost certainly the best crypto to buy now, especially if 1000x upside is the draw for you, as this is a token with the utility to power it through a moonshot run after launch, and credibility to match. It’s already shipped tools, and presale holders have live access to the platform right now, which is rare for a token still in its fundraising phase and leaves no doubt as to the functionality of this platform.

The team extended the pre-launch period specifically to let early buyers build familiarity with the system before the wider market arrives. And bonus codes available right now can unlock enhanced APR rewards based on commitment size, meaning early conviction can translate into substantially higher returns if you get involved quickly enough.

Priced at $0.0383 with launch approaching, DeepSnitch AI has all the room to run, and if you're weighing top cryptocurrencies to buy today, this is the one that is set to be the next crypto to 100x, even 1000x, after it launches in early 2026.

https://youtu.be/K6HGIhxrfsI

2. Hyperliquid

HYPE has been one of the genuine bright spots in an otherwise bruised market. The token climbed 16.84% in 24 hours and over 31% across the week, a performance that caught even seasoned traders off guard.

The great, big milestone, though, is in HYPE flipping Cardano to claim a top-10 market cap position at $10.97 billion and earning inclusion in Nansen's NX8 institutional index. This recognition is bound to bring algorithmic fund flows and fresh retail attention.

If you're looking for established momentum with some room for gains, HYPE is set to pull through. But the best crypto presale for anyone who wants even earlier-stage asymmetry and even higher gains is still DeepSnitch AI, for its markedly different entry point.

3. Tron

Tron isn’t stealing the show the way it used to, but there’s appeal in its consistency. Trading at $0.28, the network continues doing what it does best. It's become critical infrastructure for USDT movement, particularly in regions where traditional banking rails fall short.

Forecasts project TRX reaching $0.90 by 2030, with a 217% gain, and longer-term estimates extend to $2.23 by 2050. That’s growth, even if slow, and even though the $24 billion market cap limits explosive moves.

Tron is steady ground, but it isn’t the next crypto to 100x, for which you'll need to look where valuations are still compact enough for demand to really move the needle. That’s precisely why top cryptocurrencies to buy today at presale stage, like DeepSnitch AI, warrant consideration alongside these more established holds.

Last look

ARK is buying while others hesitate, volumes are compressed, and somewhere in that gap between fear and positioning, the best crypto to buy now is DeepSnitch AI. The platform combines live AI utility with presale pricing, set to launch soon, after which a moonshot run is solidly on the cards.

Explore the presale on the official website, where you can also find out more information about the bonus codes live now. And follow X and Telegram for more updates.

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in February 2026?

DeepSnitch AI is among the best crypto to buy now, certainly the best bet for major upside among trending coins this week, with live AI tools and a presale token priced at $0.0383.

Why has crypto volume dropped so sharply?

Spot volumes halved since October due to liquidity withdrawal and risk aversion, though institutional buying like ARK's suggests value is being clocked, creating favorable conditions for the best crypto to buy now like DeepSnitch AI.

Can DeepSnitch AI reach 100x?

At presale valuation, modest demand increases can move DeepSnitch AI multiples higher, 100x or even as high as 1000x. Among the top cryptocurrencies to buy today, large caps don’t have that same room to run.

Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)